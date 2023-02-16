Paducah Tilghman’s Diamond Gray and Graves County’s Conlee Spann are both finalists for the Lea Wise Prewitt Playmaker Award presented by Rise Up Sports Media. The award goes to female student athletes who have contributed and played a significant role of dedication and giving of their time to their local communities.
The following is a press release from Rise Up Sports Media:
LEXINGTON, KY — Rise Up Sports Media Second Annual Awards will be hosted at the Hilton in downtown Lexington, KY, and is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 8 from 4-5 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. Tonia Witt, is the founder of Rise Up Sports Media (based in central Kentucky). To give you the WHY behind Rise Up Sports Media. Tonia has had a passion for sports for as long as she can remember. Growing up there weren’t many options for girls to play. So, the mission of Rise Up Sports Media is to give girls/females a platform and spotlight of their own which they deserve.
With that said we invite you to our second annual awards press conference sponsored by Hilton Lexington/Downtown to honor some very deserving female athletes. We are excited to have awards that will inspire others to rise up and are privileged to celebrate their accomplishments. There will be notable guests to help celebrate these young women and their hard work.
Here is a list of the awards and their requirements. We will honor a winner or winners — in the first year we did have one tie — as well as the finalists for these awards, bringing many of the top female high school athletes and their supporters to Lexington.
Valerie Still STILL I RISE Award
Acknowledges athletic achievement, scholastic excellence, and community involvement. The award winner is recognized as the top female athlete and considered the highest award honored by Rise Up Sports Media. The award winner is to reflect not just athletic achievement but team contribution, scholastic achievement, school and community involvement.
- This year’s award will be presented to a female athlete at a High School in eastern Kentucky in a way to honor the resiliency of a female athlete directly impacted by the Kentucky flooding of July 2022.
FINALIST:
Jayla Sky Miller — Buckhorn
Cassidy Adams — Buckhorn
Kylie Napier — Buckhorn
Buckhorn Volleyball Program — Buckhorn
Cassidy Rowe Courage Award
The Cassidy Rowe Courage Award is given to a female athlete who has overcome adversity and hardship and was able to return to play at a high level.
FINALISTS:
Audrey Biggs — Boyd County
Destiny Jones — Louisville Central
Shae Harris — Montgomery County
Jerrika Norris — Bath County
Lea Wise Prewitt Playmaker Award
The Lea Wise Prewitt Playmaker Award is intended to recognize a female athlete that has contributed and played a significant role of dedication and giving of their time to their local communities.
FINALISTS:
Diamond Gray — Paducah Tilghman
Conlee Spann — Graves County
Mackenzie Neace — Buckhorn
Rise Up Sports Title IX Award
The Rise Up Sports Title IX Award will honor individuals or groups with unique achievements which contribute to public awareness and appreciation of female athletics and elevates the status of the women’s game. The recipients have inspired women and girls and demonstrated a lasting commitment to the growth of sports for all women and girls. This is not a student-athlete award but a recognition for those giving back to help improve the status quo of our current female athletes.
FINALISTS:
Jenni Morgan & Amy Barmore — Lexington United Volleyball Club
Craig Campos & Vez Smith — East Tennessee Thunder
Kristy Orem — Pikeville High School
Rise Up POY
This is someone who has excelled in the female game and exemplifies the spirit of the sport.
FINALISTS:
Kensley Feltner — Lawrence County
Haven Ford — Rowan County
Dea Bradley — Hart County
Ciara O’Shea — Madison Central
Jada Walker Heart & Hustle Award
This is someone who leaves a mark on the game that may not be reflected on the stat sheet, but her tenacity is always evident and changes the game. Energy on defense, heart to get the loose ball, determination to help the team in the little details.
FINALISTS:
Teigh Yeast — Mercer County
Camryn Reece — Metcalfe County
Nastasia Riley — Washington County
Kennedy Carter — Elizabethtown
Kenleigh Woods — Ashland Blazer
6th Woman of the Year Award
This is a female athlete who is the key contributor, spark plug off the bench. She is always into the game even if not starting or on the floor and as soon as she is called upon lifts the team.
FINALISTS:
Kenzie Grubb — Owsley County
Kandace Chandler — Rowan County
Kylie Ritter — Whitefield Academy
Makiyia Wheeler — Franklin County
Know Her Name Playmaker Award
The Know Her Name Playmaker Award embodies the full spectrum of the intention with Rise Up Sports Media. Young women representing and pushing the line forward in the classroom, on the court or field and in the community. Young women who are pushing the limits and creating new lanes for females in athletics, not accepting the peremitors this world designed as the norm. Young women who have diversified their skills and are excelling at all levels, making everyone — KNOW HER NAME
FINALISTS:
Lauren Cummings — Billings, Montana
Heaven Bailey — Montgomery, Alabama
