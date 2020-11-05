In those final seconds of the 2019-20 Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball season, Rechelle Turner and the Murray State Racers found themselves hobbling to the finish line, with players like point guard Macey Turley, forward Macie Gibson and point guard Jentri Worley unable to provide pivotal production.
A lauded 2020 recruiting class — one with two junior-college prospects and five under-the-radar freshmen — has Turner and her team believing there’s a perfect mix of past, present and future in the fold to do something bigger than just “making it to the tournament.”
There’s depth. There’s comfort. There’s support. And, truth be told, there’s serious help. A major transfusion for a team that so desperately needed it, but never exclaimed for it, just nine months ago.
“We had high hopes for this class,” Turner said. “And so far, they haven’t disappointed.”
At the crux of this belief — a scrimmage played two weekends ago, and not so dissimilar from an actual game. Turner and her staff divided up the roster and continually shifted position players into different groups.
The outcome: a combined 212 points in 40 minutes. Scoring in bunches. Things this roster ached for a year ago after shooting 37.5% from the field and 31.2% from the arc.
“The score was 112-100,” Turner said. “As an offensive coach, you think ‘That’s pretty good that we were able to put up those numbers.’ And we played a complete game with media timeouts, just to kind of prepare the younger players who haven’t been in those positions of what that’s like. We have a lot of offensive weapons. That’s one of the things that I see in practice; we’re able to score in several different ways. People are actually comfortable in those positions, and (we) actually can put them in positions to be the best scorer they can be.
“But as a defensive coach, you’re thinking ‘How in the world did we give up that many points?’ When you’re watching your own team, you’re never going to be happy with one thing or another. But the one thing I’ve noticed the most is our ability to play in transition. We have a lot of speed and quickness that we’ve added this year. And to be able to put the ball in the hoop, that’s ultimately the name of the game, and that’s one of the things that’s been tough for us over the last several years. Being able to score. I do not see that as being an issue this year. We’ve just got to be able to defend and score and make shots when we need to.”
An off-season like no other — one filled with Zoom calls, personal workouts and inconvenient social distancing — provides its own challenges across the country. And the Racers are no exception.
But Turner believes the last 6-8 months of challenges has brought about a unique team chemistry. One of thankfulness and gratitude for opportunity. One of better communication. One of maturity, both mentally and physically, for a team that experienced both the high-of-highs and the low-of-lows in 2019-20.
The biggest off-season jump? She says it belongs to a former Murray Lady Tiger, who last year rallied around her role and averaged more than 10 points and seven rebounds as a guard.
“You see the maturity in all of them,” Turner said. “You see ‘the next level.’ A lot of times, they say between freshman and sophomore year is the biggest jump, but I’ve seen some of the biggest jumps between last year and this year. Just mentally being able to handle different things, and physically getting stronger.
“But one of our most improved players is Alexis Burpo. She just continues to get better. Second-team all-conference last year. But she has come to compete this year, and part of it is because the players around her are better. With our recruiting class, it put a lot of pressure on veterans to have to come in ready and compete right away.”
‘Settle-ing’ inSize, and speed, were going to be the two biggest skill-sets Turner and her staff were going to target for the Class of 2020, and both seemed to have been addressed. The additions of Katelyn Young (6-foot-1, Oakwood, Illinois), Owensboro Catholic’s Hannah McKay (6-0), Jalexis Russell (5-10, guard), and Lucia Operto (6-3, Argentina, arriving in December) automatically resize the Racers inside the post and wings. But one of the more interesting early storylines for the Racers will be the use of Calloway County’s Charlee Settle, as the 6-1 former Lady Laker is listed as a guard/forward, and she played all five positions for Valerie Waller during her five-year tenure in the First Region.
A skilled rebounder, Settle also showed deft passing skills, and exponentially improved on her free throw shooting and 3-point shooting as her career developed.
“Charlee’s been great,” Turner said. “We try to warn them when they get here that it’s a ‘major jump’ and ‘adjustment.’ She’s adjusted very well. Her teammates love her. She’s a great culture kid. She works hard and continues to get better each week, and she fits right in with that great 2020 recruiting class that we have. I expect her to continue to learn, grow and get more comfortable with the position she’s playing. And I expect her to be a player who can help us this year.”
Other notes• Turner insists the complete schedule will be out soon, and that the Racers will not be playing any non-DI opponents in 2020-21.
• At this moment, the team is healthy, with players like Turley, Gibson and Worley fully practicing with the team after last season’s injuries.
• Due to COVID-19, Operto will not be joining the team from Argentina until Christmas or later. She does have a visa from her embassy to travel, though, but Turner said it was currently unclear whether or not the NCAA would allow a mid-season addition, despite the circumstances.
