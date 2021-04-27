Highlighted by the return of sophomore right-handed pitcher Drake Defreitas, the Graves County Eagles took care of crosstown rival Mayfield 10-2 on Tuesday night at home.
Defreitas returned to the Eagles’ lineup after a 10-day quarantine due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
With head coach Andy Ford giving him the nod on the bump, Defreitas delivered a strong five inning performance against the Cardinals, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight batters and picking up the win.
Despite a few close calls in the early going, Defreitas and the Eagles settled down and continued to pile on the runs while the defense did its job.
“There were some tight spots there early on in the game but we battled through them and maintained our composure,” Ford said. “We were able to keep the lead and that’s one of those things we were doing earlier in the season but had quit doing here recently. Overall, we had pitching, defense and offense in that game. It’s hard to lose games when you have all three of those components so just an outstanding effort by our guys.”
The Eagles received consistent at-bats throughout the night against the Cardinals as junior first baseman Drew Davis and junior third baseman Drew Hayden were integral in keeping the wheels moving.
Davis went 2-for-3 against Cardinals pitching, driving in one run and scoring three while Hayden added a 2-for-4 effort, driving in one run and scoring two.
Junior designated hitter Everett Yates also saw great success at the plate, reaching base safely three times including a two-run single in the bottom of the first.
Mayfield once again struggled defensively, coughing up three errors as junior right-hander Ben Gloyd allowed six runs on seven hits over three innings of action.
Graves County moves to 12-4 with its win while Mayfield falls to 3-12.
The Cardinals and Eagles are set to square off again on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Mayfield High School (weather permitting).
