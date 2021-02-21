DRAFFENVILLE — In their first appearance of Marshall County’s 2021 Hoopfest, the Lady Marshals made a bold statement by conquering Louisville Mercy, 53-32, at Reed Conder Gymnasium Saturday.
“It keeps staying fun. The defensive effort tonight was as good as it has been all year,” Marshall head coach Aaron Beth said. “This Mercy team puts up a lot of points and have only been held under 50 points one other time this season,” in a 57-39 loss to Christian Academy of Louisville in January.
Saturday, the defense from the Lady Marshals (14-1) remained strong and kept Mercy’s leading scorer Ramiya White — who averages over 10 points a game — silenced. Marshall opened with a 22-13 lead in the first quarter and went on a 15-2 blitz in the third frame to double up the Lady Jaguars, 44-22.
“It started when they hit their first 3-pointer and then we rolled from that,” Beth said. “Halle (Langhi) did a super job on her offense and defense.”
Langhi led all scorers with 18 points, which included her knocking down a 3-pointer in the second half. Sophie Galloway followed with an additional 12 points for the Lady Marshals.
“Sophie came in with a lot of energy tonight and had several blocked shots. Our guards play solid every game. Our team is really coming together and playing as one,” Beth added.
Carson Conner and Layne Pea combined for 15 points. Pea delievered eight of those points with a pair from behind the 3-point arc.
Beth said as well as his team is playing, they haven’t even reached their potential 15 games into the season.
“It’s exciting because we haven’t played anywhere close to a good as we can play. We haven’t put four quarters together in a row yet,” Beth said, acknowledging on what the team looks to improve.
“To get these wins against quality opponents and still know there is more out there,” he sad, “it’s going to make it a fun run here these last six to seven weeks left in the season.”
Samantha Crippin led the Lady Jaguars (7-9) with eight points. Mary Smith, Kylie Price, Emma Barnett, and Amy Thompson evenly divided their combined 24 points.
Marshall County will face off against Webster County today at 1 p.m. to tip off the last day of Hoopfest. They will travel to Henderson County on Tuesday night and end the week with a trip to McLean County on Saturday.
Louisville Mercy 13 7 2 10 — 32
Marshall Co. 22 7 15 9 — 53
LOU. MERCY: Crippin 8, Smith 6, Price 6, Barnett 6, Thompson 6. Field goals: 8. 3-pointers: 4 (Price 2, Barnett 2). Free throws: 4/5. Fouls: 10. Record: 7-9.
MARSHALL CO: Langhi 18, Galloway 12, Pea 8, Conner 7, Driver 5. Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 5 (Pea 2, Langhi, Jezik). Free throws: 6/9. Fouls: 8. Record: 14-1.
