The McCracken County girls basketball team put together another strong defensive performance Tuesday, holding visiting McLean County to single-digit scoring in each of the first two quarters in a 67-48 victory.
“Our defense created a lot of turnovers, deflections and steals that led to points,” McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said.
Sophomore Caroline Sivills and freshman Claire Johnson led the Lady Mustangs (8-4) in scoring with 17 and 13 points, respectively. Junior Shymiya Daye added 10 points to go with seven from junior Lacey Cruse and six from sophomore Jordan Bufford.
“I thought Caroline played one of her best games, and Claire is playing really well for us. She keeps getting better and better every day. Claire is the engine that makes us go. She does a great job of getting us into stuff, and she makes big shots. You have to have players like her to have a chance to beat good teams,” Sivills said. “And Shymiya scored in double figures, and her doing that gives us a whole different dimension with how we do things.”
McCracken County got out to somewhat of a slow start offensively but got a spark from 3-pointers from Cruse and Bufford to take a 16-9 lead into the second quarter. And the Lady Mustangs proceeded to open the second period with a 7-0 run led by two points each from Sivills, Daye and freshman Mikee Buchanan.
That run put McCracken up 23-9 with just over four minutes left in the opening half, but the Lady Cougars (8-4) responded with an 8-0 run over the waning minutes of the second quarter to pull back within seven, 25-18. Johnson sent the Lady Mustangs into halftime with the momentum, however, courtesy of a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 28-18 edge.
Johnson added another 3-pointer early in the third period, and Sivills followed with a close-range 2-pointer to give McCracken a 33-20 lead.
McLean County did pull within nine, 42-33, with 24 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Lady Mustangs closed the period with a 3-pointer from Johnson and a free throw from junior Haidyn Green to increase the lead back out to double digits, 46-33, going into the fourth.
The Lady Cougars got no closer than 10 points over the final eight minutes.
A 3-pointer from Bufford with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter essentially sealed the deal for the Lady Mustangs, who led 63-45 at that point.
“I never really felt like we were in full control until the last three or four minutes because they (McLean County) kept fighting back,” Sivills said.
Makena Rush-Owen (15 points), Bailei Walker (10) and Kamryn McMahon (8) led McLean in scoring.
MCCRACKEN 67, MCLEAN 48
McLean 9 9 15 15 — 48
McCracken 16 12 18 21 — 67
McLean leading scorers: Rush-Owen 15, Walker 10, McMahon 8.
McCracken leading scorers: Sivills 17, Johnson 13, Daye 10.
