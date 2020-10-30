Deer-related roadway crash risks near peak

Vehicle-deer collisions take place year-round in Kentucky and the surrounding region, but their numbers soar during these next few weeks every year.
A great percentage of accidents involving deer on public roads and streets are packed into a three-month period of October through December.
Within that stretch, November is a real killer in grisly literal fashion. The reason is biologically related to the deer’s annual mating cycle, the rut, which gains steam right about now and then boils over at some point approaching the middle of November.
Deer move throughout the year, traveling between bedding areas and places to feed. Those movements are multiplied many times over during the rut when male deer strike out to find mates while advertising their social status with tree rubs and ground scrapes for neighboring whitetails to see and scent.
Females grow more active, often in rushed retreat from enthusiastic bucks at a time when the does in question are not receptive to lovelorn advances.
One result of the extra travel — and much of it distracted and reckless — is that more deer cross roadways. Many pay the price by colliding with motor vehicles or vice versa. Across their range, literally thousands of deer die as a result. The accidents take a toll of numerous injuries on people, and sometimes these even prove fatal to drivers or passengers.
A small fortune in property damages to vehicles results in the process.
Public safety officials share some good thoughts with motorists to help avoid deer-vehicle accidents and to conserve more deer in the process. (The deer have proven they aren’t open to suggestions.)
Drivers should slow down during periods of increased deer activity. Driver wariness should be especially acute during hours around dusk and dawn, periods of predictably high deer movement. But be aware that deer can show up at any time, almost anywhere, during the rut.
When driving at night, keep headlights on high beam when there is no oncoming traffic. Do not blind other drivers, but “brights” help illuminate the eyes of deer in the distance, revealing them in more time to further slow down.
Be particularly cautious when approaching likely deer travel corridors such as creek crossings or other places where strips of wooded cover intersect with roads. The are no certainties, but deer are more likely to keep to areas of cover than wide open fields.
If a deer crosses a roadway, anticipate one or more others following.
Don’t expect a deer to do the logical thing to protect itself. Deer do not seem to understand that a vehicle approaching from a distance (if they sense it at all) is going to pass along the road. A deer may stand along the side of a road until an approaching vehicle is almost there — and then dart into harm’s way.
Go figure.
If a deer is on or along the road ahead, slow down as much as is possible safely. Don’t brake hard when there is a trailing vehicle and cause a rear-end crash. Don’t go into a skid and further endanger yourself. Keeping the speed down and watching for deer well ahead can help minimize the need for frantic braking.
In darkness or low light, flashing headlights between high and low beams can help deer recognize that there is an oncoming entity. Otherwise, there is a possibility of a real “deer-in-the-headlights” stupor, a mesmerizing effect of vehicle lights on the four-legged pedestrians. Don’t trust blowing your vehicle’s horn to have a positive effect.
If a critical instant comes and the deer is suddenly there in front of the vehicle and there is no time … hit it. If it is unavoidable, let off the gas but suppress the reflex to swerve. There are far better prospects for motorists in hitting deer than crashing into a ditch or, much worse, colliding with an oncoming vehicle.
Some highway safety officials say it is better not to brake hard at the last instant if hitting a deer is inevitable.
Such reaction causes the front of the vehicle to dip low and contact with the deer can then scoop and direct it into the windshield, becoming a missile of meat, bone, hooves and antlers that can impact through glass into driver and passengers.
During this high-risk period, depend on deer not taking any extra precautions. Therefore, if you are driving, it is up to you.
Today is the final day of Kentucky’s early fall shotgun season for taking wild turkeys of either sex, one of a cluster of seasonal cut-offs nowadays.
The first of two autumn shotgun seasons for both gobbler and hen turkeys has been in since this past Saturday, Oct. 24-30. A later week of shotgun turkey hunting comes Dec. 5-11. One season that likely was hardly noticed was Kentucky’s early season for taking Wilson’s (common) snipe, real snipe hunting that does not involve someone standing in the dark holding a bag.
This migratory bird season opened Sept. 16 and closed Sunday of this week, Oct. 25.
It is inconsequential to most hunters, but a later period of snipe season comes Nov. 26-Jan. 30.
Another season that is wildly popular initially but trails off soon after is the early mourning dove season. Legions turn out for the Sept. 1 opening, but relatively few migratory bird hunters were still aware of the season when it closed on Monday, Oct. 25.
For the few who take advantage of generous later options on mourning doves, second and third segments of the overall 90-day season will be Nov. 26-Dec. 6 and Dec. 19-Jan. 10.
Saturday, the last day of October, is also the final official day of the marathon Kentucky bullfrog season, May 15-Oct. 31. With a fall chill having set in, one would think most bullfrogs and well as frog giggers, grabbers, hunters and anglers already have dropped out of sight.
