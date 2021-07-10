The deadline for entries in The Paducah Sun’s Florence Paxton Memorial Golf Tournament is 5 p.m. Friday. The annual event will be played at Paxton Park on July 26 and at Rolling Hills on July 27.
Prizes will be awarded in four flights, plus the junior and senior divisions at the luncheon following play. The junior flight entrants play 18 holes each day. Golfers must be between the age of 13-17 and an index of 30 or lower. The senior flight is 9 holes each day for those 55 and older with an index of 20 and higher.
“It was the most important accomplishment I have ever had in golf! I was 57 then and it took me three tries before I won,” said 2006 champion Janet Alexander.
Alexander will be playing out of Benton Country Club — in 2006 she played at Paxton Park and Ballard. “That was back when we played three days at three different courses with very few kids competing. Mary Jane Park encouraged me to enter and I’m so glad she did!” she added.
Golfers must reside in Ballard, Carlisle, Caldwell, Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Trigg or Massac counties, or be a non-resident member of the Country Club of Paducah, Rolling Hills or Paxton Park. Cart fees will be paid to Paxton Park and Rolling Hills by each entrant on the days of the tournament. No entry fee is charged.
Email Tournament Director Chris Hunkler at chunkler@pga.com. Entries may also be faxed to Tina Scott (The Paducah Sun) at 270-575-8780 to enter the tournament by the deadline. Entries must be received on time, so mailing is not a viable option.
Spectators are welcome to watch both days of play.
