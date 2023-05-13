The first day of the 2023 KHSAA Boys/Coed Bass Fishing State Championship got underway on Friday at Kentucky Lake. From the First Region team, Marshall County had one duo team compete and McCracken County had two teams represent them.
Marshall County’s Jack Thompson and Preston Futrell currently sit in third place with five fish weighing in at 13 lbs 12 oz and their biggest fishing sitting at 4 lbs 9 oz.
McCracken County’s Camden Baker and Harley Valerious are currently in 15th place with five fishing weighing 12 lbs even and their largest fish at 3 lbs 12 oz.
The Mustangs second team, Clayton (CJ) Canada and Jackson Harned sit in 21st place with four fish weighing 10 lbs 7 oz and their largest weighing 3 lbs 1 oz.
The second round will resume Saturday morning with the boat launch scheduled for 6:30 a.m. from Marina Store Dock.
