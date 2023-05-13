The first day of the 2023 KHSAA Boys/Coed Bass Fishing State Championship got underway on Friday at Kentucky Lake. From the First Region team, Marshall County had one duo team compete and McCracken County had two teams represent them.

Marshall County’s Jack Thompson and Preston Futrell currently sit in third place with five fish weighing in at 13 lbs 12 oz and their biggest fishing sitting at 4 lbs 9 oz.

