BARDWELL — When Truman Davis began playing baseball, he was only 4 years old. With a mighty bat and a bright future ahead of him, his mother, Tracey, and father, Blake, made sure their son was given every opportunity to grow on and off the diamond.
With his team by his side, the Comets celebrated Davis and his decision to play collegiate baseball for Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, Illinois, on Monday afternoon on his home field.
“It’s a very exciting day, I have already signed my letter of intent at SIC, so today was more of a celebration,” Davis said. “It was good to get my family, friends and teammates involved with it.”
Tracey beamed with excitement as head coach Hunter Burge read off each one of his accomplishments since joining the Comets varsity squad in 2016. Davis began his career as a seventh-grader and has played a key role in the varsity team’s success, assisting in Carlisle County’s 95 wins.
“Our program shifted when Truman went behind home plate. During his sixth grade year, he was a third baseman and pitcher,” Burge said. “He connected with the class in front of him, which had two college signees. When he made the decision to move behind the plate, our program’s trajectory greatly shifted up because he could handle that staff so well.”
As one of the younger men on the team, Davis was a part of the First District championship teams in 2016 and 2018. In addition, he played a role in the 2017 and 2019 All “A” Classic championships.
“It helped his individual game as well because he really just blossomed back there and flourished as a player,” Burge said. “When you watch Truman catch, the way he receives the baseball and handles the pitching staff with his leadership, it is very complimentary of how hard he has worked back there.”
During his career with the Comets, Davis has compiled 103 hits, five home runs and 91 RBIs.
“As far as a hitter, he has been a staple in the middle of our order since 2016,” Burge said. “He has been a guy since his seventh-grade year that has hit in the middle of the order. There has been a lot of production there and you can see it with his 91 RBIs.”
When Davis is on the field, opponents and spectators can see how hard he has worked to get to his senior year. With pure and raw emotion, the senior pours his entire heart into the game and his team.
“Truman will be greatly missed, but we’re also really excited to see how these next few weeks can finish out,” Burge said. “The way he has studied other catchers, that is what may have really impressed me more than anything with Truman. It’s not only how coachable he is, but how he will take things that we talked about in practice and then say he watched a video on it for two hours. Just so he could see how Major Leaguers are doing it.”
As a catcher, Davis has caught 5572/3 innings. Behind the dish, he has caught 50 opponents stealing during his career as a Comet. As a backbone for his team, he has committed only 17 errors in 796 total chances for a .978 fielding percentage.
“My goal this year is to finish strong and compete with the good teams,” Davis said. “And my goal in college is to keep competing for a spot. I know nothing will be given to me, so I’m going to have to work hard to get to where I want to be in life.”
On top of his impressive skill behind home plate, Davis also shines on the mound. The senior currently sits with a 12-2 record in 78 innings pitched with 99 strikeouts and only 23 earned runs. For his 2021 season, he has a 2.93 ERA.
“He’s a hard worker,” Tracey Davis said. “I know he will excel wherever baseball takes him in life.”
