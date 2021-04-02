MAYFIELD — The temperature reached 65 degrees on opening day just 72 hours ago.
Thursday, highs were in the mid-40s.
With that, it’s safe to say spring baseball is officially back in the Bluegrass state.
Behind junior right-hander Drew Davis, the Graves County Eagles followed up their season-opening 5-4 loss to St. Mary on Monday night with a dominating 6-0 victory over Livingston Central on Thursday in its 2021 home opener.
Davis shined in his first appearance on the bump this spring, tossing five innings of two-hit ball, striking out 12 and walking none.
Senior right-handed pitcher Ethan Delapp came in for relief behind Davis, throwing two scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Junior third baseman Drew Hayden led the Eagles at the plate Thursday, going 2-for-3 with a two-run double and one run.
Senior center fielder Markus Isaiah also helped fuel the offense, reaching base safely twice and scoring both times.
The Eagles will be back in action Saturday afternoon, as they hit the road to take on Livingston Central once again at 3 p.m.
GRAVES 6, LIVINGSTON 0
2B: D. Hayden
TB: D Hayden 3, J. Curd 2, D. Davis
HBP: L. Phillips
SB. M. Isaiah, J. Curd, H. Thompson
E: D. Hayden
