The heart of a baseball team begins and ends with the man on the mound. In Wednesday’s night All “A” Tournament matchup between Carlisle County and St. Mary, both starting pitchers showed why.
St. Mary senior Parker MacCauley and Carlisle senior Truman Davis were locked in and giving the crowd an exciting pitching duel, throwing each pitch precisely and carefully against their opponents. But it was Davis who got the best of the Vikings, leading the Comets to a 5-2 win.
Davis pitched all seven innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits and five walks while striking out 14 on 122 pitches.
MacCauley went four innings and gave up one hit on 90 pitches. The Viking struck out eight and walked five in his appearance. The only hit given up came in the bottom of the fourth on a Josh Newsome single.
Newsome’s single would create a chain reaction, allowing his Comets to break up MacCauley’s shutout as pinch-running Caleb Thompson scored the first run of the night. Carlisle County would score once more in the same inning, making it 2-0.
In the top of the fifth, the Vikings struck back and tied the game with a double by MacCauley. The double allowed Landre Smiles and Brandon Quigley to score.
For St. Mary, Landon Durbin took over for MacCauley.
Durbin walked two and allowed two runs in his quick outing.
Michael Lurtz took over in relief in the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Comets scored two more runs.
