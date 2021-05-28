Since its inception, Mayfield Cardinal football has provided the youth of Mayfield their own hometown superheroes.
For years, kids across the county have had the privilege of watching brothers, cousins and even uncles bring home championship trophies while also gathering for the classic tales from parents and grandparents about the Mayfield football teams of the 70s, 80s and 90s.
While recruiting players to play at the high school level has never been a struggle for head coach Joe Morris and company, there are still ways for current and former Cardinals to give back to the community to ensure the legacy of the red, black and white continues for decades to come.
Thanks to some much needed free time during his summer break, Alonzo “Bubba” Daniel, a 2020 graduate of Mayfield and former three-year starter for the Cardinals, has decided to offer training sessions to local student athletes who wish to follow in his footsteps.
As a second-generation Mayfield football player, Daniel said it’s important to him to help keep the Cardinal legacy alive.
“Growing up I always looked up to the older guys because I wanted to be better than they were,” Daniel said. “Being able to teach the next group gives them a chance to be better than me and my teammates ever were.”
Daniel recently finished up his freshman season at Kentucky Wesleyan College where he played in five games for the Panthers, recording 11 tackles as a defensive back.
Now that the dust has settled from his first collegiate season, Daniel is ready to give back to his hometown community and offer training sessions for defensive backs and wide receivers tri-weekly.
Growing up a fan of Mayfield football and admiring the players and coaches who made those Friday night lights so special makes Daniel want to give the next generation of Cardinals a leg up on their future competition.
“Growing up, I didn’t have the opportunity to learn these things and even in high school the majority of things I did learn was from watching videos,” Daniel said. “I want to give people the chances and opportunities I didn’t have.”
Daniel added that he believes those who choose to put the work in with him this summer will see immediate improvement in their game.
“If people really listen and take action in this, it will make young Cardinals a step ahead of where I or anyone else ever was. There’s a lot of techniques and drills I didn’t know and it would’ve made the game easier for me now that I know what I know. I just want to make it easier for them.”
Sessions will run Monday and Wednesday nights at 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday mornings at 12:00 p.m. from now until the end of July with each week costing just 10 dollars per athlete.
Training sessions will last 30-45 minutes and Daniel will be updating the location of each workout via his Facebook page.
Those who wish to sign up for a session can text or call Daniel at (270)-705-9170 or reach him by private messaging via Facebook.
