Dallas Vinson

Dallas Vinson won the 50th Annual Mark Mullen Memorial Junior Golf tournament on Wednesday with a score of 78.

 Photo provided by Danny Mullen

Paxton Park Golf Course hosted the 50th Annual Mark Mullen Memorial Junior Golf Tournament on Wednesday. McCracken County’s Dallas Vinson won the boys 14-15 year old age group and the overall tournament with a score of 78.

Whitson McNeill won the boys 16 and older group with a score of 84 with Noah Birney right on his tail with a score of 86.

