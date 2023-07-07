Paxton Park Golf Course hosted the 50th Annual Mark Mullen Memorial Junior Golf Tournament on Wednesday. McCracken County’s Dallas Vinson won the boys 14-15 year old age group and the overall tournament with a score of 78.
Whitson McNeill won the boys 16 and older group with a score of 84 with Noah Birney right on his tail with a score of 86.
Jack Stewart came in second behind Vinson with a score of 94 in the boys 14-15 age group.
Brently Gregory won the boys 12-13 group with a score of 80 with Liam Stewart taking second with a score of 90.
Gage Norman won the boys 10-11 group with a nine-hole score of 37 and Peyton Courtney came in second with a score of 41.
Claire Felker won the girls 12-13 group with a score of 46 and McKenna Ringstaff shot a 63 for second place.
Roxie Wilson shot a 48 to claim the girls 10-11 age group champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.