The Mayfield Cardinals kicked off its 2021-22 season with a home opener win on Thursday night, taking down the Fort Campbell Falcons in convincing fashion, 60-26.
The Cardinals were led by sophomore guard Brajone Dabney’s game-high 15 points and four rebounds.
Following a win in which Mayfield outrebounded Fort Campbell 33-27 including a six point, 10 rebound night from junior forward Demarco Gammons, Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said he was encouraged by his team’s effort in the paint and expects to see a heavy dose of that this season.
“We’ve got to continue to use our size as an advantage,” Croft said. “I thought we shot the three pretty decently tonight as it was our first game, and I thought we shot the ball better from the outside than we did inside. We struggled to finish inside but to get as many looks as we did, we were getting the ball where it needed to be.”
Mayfield came out sluggish against the Falcons but it wouldn’t last long as a quick 10-0 run to end the first quarter helped give the Cardinals an early 15-5 lead at the end of one.
The Cards continued to push the pace and force a multitude of turnovers in the second frame as junior forward Nolan Fulton began to heat up with five points while Dabney added a trio of steals and four points.
Leading 34-13 out of the halftime break, Mayfield showed zero signs of slowing down as Dabney added eight of his 15 points to help close the book on the Cardinals’ 34-point victory.
Looking ahead to Saturday’s matchup with Stewart County (TN) in the Ken-Tenn Classic at Calloway County High School, Croft said playing big inside and guarding the perimeter will be the main keys to victory.
“(Stewart County) hangs its head on shooting the three so we’ve got to be able to pound the ball inside on them and play inside out,” Croft said. “If we can run our stuff and get the ball where it needs to be, we can be pretty successful. Hats off to our guys tonight. Saturday will be a big one for us if we can get off to 2-0.”
Fort Campbell 7 6 4 9—26
Mayfield 15 19 15 11—60
Fort Campbell: Strayhorn 8, Tate 5, Blaszkowski 5, Brown 4, Castro 2, Woody 2.
Field goals: 10. 3-pointers: 2 (Blaszkowski and Tate). Free throws: 4-12. Rebs: 27. Asts: 2. TO: 23. Fouls: 15. Record: 1-4.
Mayfield: Dabney 15, Fulton 11, Stone 8, Morris 7, Gammons 6, Barnes 3, Cash 3, Webb 3, Richardson 2, Watson 2.
Field goals: 26. 3-pointers: 4 (Barnes, Cash, Fulton and Webb). Free throws: 4-16. Rebs: 33. Asts: 10. TO: 7. Fouls: 13. Record: 1-0.
