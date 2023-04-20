As the 2023 season continues, the First Region shines across Kentucky in the KHSAA Stat Leaders categories. Here are the following leaders for local high schools and RPI based on KHSAA’s configuration.
FIRST REGION RPI BASEBALL
Paducah Tilghman — 13-5 — .60680; McCracken County — 13-8 — .56860; St. Mary — 11-3-1 — .55570; Marshall County — 11-7 — .54804; Carlisle County — 10-9 — .51481; Graves County — 8-9-1 — .51465; Murray — 7-8 — .50386; Calloway County — 8-9 — .50017; Ballard Memorial — 10-9 — .49570; Hickman County — 8-8 — .47905; Mayfield — 5-8 — .46337; Fulton County — 3-7 — .37576; Christian Fellowship — 3-6 — .35495; Fulton City — 1-9 — .31662; Community Christian — 0-8 — .25012
KHSAA STAT LEADERS BASEBALL
(Teams not having filed required stat reports/no more than two missing reports)
Paducah Tilghman and Calloway County
(Teams participating)
Ballard Memorial, Carlisle County, Christian Fellowship, Community Christian Academy, Fulton City, Fulton County, Graves County, Hickman County, Marshall County, Mayfield, McCracken County, Murray, and St. Mary
TOP 50 BATTING AVERAGE
17 — Landon Durbin — St. Mary — 15 games — .553
26 — Brady Fletcher — CFS — 9 games — .524
TOP 50 HOME RUNS
41 — Jarren Bruer — Carlisle County — 17 games — 3 home runs
48 — Brett Haas — St. Mary — 15 games — 3 home runs
TOP 50 HITS
33 — Landon Durbin — St. Mary — 15 games — 26 hits
TOP 50 DOUBLES
21 — Landon Durbin — St. Mary — 15 games — 8 doubles
47 — Eli Prince — Hickman County — 14 games — 7 doubles
TOP 50 TRIPLES
2 — Landon Durbin — St. Mary — 15 games — 5 triples; 13 — Brady Fletcher — CFS — 9 games — 3 triples; 18 — Walker McClanahan — Hickman County — 14 games — 3 triples; 24 — Nate Lang — McCracken County — 20 games — 3 triples; 25 — Landre Smiles — St. Mary — 15 games — 3 triples; 32 — Chase Shelton — Marshall County — 17 games — 3 triples; 48 — Brandon Quigley — St. Mary — 15 games — 2 triples
TOP 50 BASE ON BALLS
23 — Nate Lang — McCracken County — 20 games — 17 walks
35 — Dylan Jennings — Murray — 14 games — 16 walks
TOP 50 SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
9 — Landon Durbin — St. Mary — 15 games — 1.064%; 17 — Brady Fletcher — CFS — 9 games — 1.000%; 32 — Brett Haas — St. Mary — 15 games — 0.892%
TOP 50 RBI
1 — Keaton Overstreet — Ballard Memorial — 14 games — 41 RBI; 7 — Landon Durbin — St. Mary — 15 games — 28 RBI; 32 — Luke Heath — St. Mary — 15 games — 22 RBI; 45 — Eli James — McCracken County — 20 games — 20 RBI
TOP 50 RUNS
27 — Brett Haas — St. Mary — 15 games — 25 runs; 39 — Nate Lang — McCracken County — 20 games — 23 runs; 42 — Landre Smiles — St. Mary — 15 games — 23 runs
TOP 50 STOLEN BASES
21 — Ethan Landis — Marshall County — 17 games — 19 stolen bases
TOP 50 ERA
7 — Eli Prince — Hickman County — 6 games — 0.33 ERA; 29 — Konnor Myatt — Ballard Memorial — 6 games — 0.82 ERA; 38 — Luke Heath — St. Mary — 7 games — 0.95 ERA; 49 — Hayden Alexander — Graves County — 7 games — 1.06 ERA
TOP 50 STRIKEOUTS
21 — Eli Prince — Hickman County — 6 games — 46 strikeouts; 23 — Jarren Bruer — Carlisle County — 6 games — 46 strikeouts; 32 — Hayden Alexander — Graves County — 7 games — 44 strikeouts
TOP 50 WINS
16 — Walker McClanahan — Hickman County — 7 games — 4-1 record
18 — Luke Heath — St. Mary — 7 games — 4-0-1 record
TOP 50 SAVES
24 — Chase Hayden — Marshall County — 4 games — 2 saves
TOP 50 INNINGS PITCHED
18 — Walker McClanahan — Hickman County — 7 games — 33 IP
39 — Carter McKinney — Marshall County — 5 games — 30.1 IP
TOP 50 TEAM BATTING AVERAGE
3 — St. Mary — 15 games — .404
TOP 50 TEAM RUNS
5 — St. Mary — 15 games — 174 runs
36 — McCracken County — 20 games — 132 runs
TOP 50 TEAM HITS
17 — St. Mary — 15 games — 163 hits
34 — McCracken County — 20 games — 155 hits
TOP 50 TEAM TRIPLES
1 — St. Mary — 15 games — 16 triples; 22 — Hickman County — 14 games — 7 triples; 24 — Graves County — 18 games — 7 triples; 40 — McCracken County — 20 games — 6 triples
TOP 50 TEAM HOME RUNS
19 — St. Mary — 15 games — 8 home runs
26 — Carlisle County — 19 games — 7 home runs
TOP 50 TEAM RBI
7 — St. Mary — 15 games — 139 RBI
33 — McCracken County — 20 games — 111 RBI
TOP 50 TEAM ERA
15 — Ballard Memorial — 17 games — 2.15 ERA
24 — McCracken County — 20 games — 2.35 ERA
TOP 50 TEAM STRIKEOUT LEADERS
11 — McCracken County — 20 games — 150 strikeouts; 12 — Carlisle County — 19 games — 150 strikeouts; 42 — Ballard Memorial — 17 games — 131 strikeouts
FIRST REGION RPI SOFTBALL
McCracken County — 15-3 — .65252; Ballard Memorial — 12-2 — .61697; Paducah Tilghman — 12-5 — .55761; Marshall County — 11-9 — .54420; Graves County — 6-8 — .51084; Murray — 6-5 — .50882; Calloway County — 5-8 — .48099; Hickman County — 8-9 — .46697; Carlisle County — 7-10 — .44423; Community Christian — 4-6 — .41290; Christian Fellowship — 5-6 — .38798; Fulton County — 1-9 — .34331; Fulton City — 0-8 — .26773
KHSAA STAT LEADERS SOFTBALL
(Teams not having filed required stat reports/no more than two missing reports)
McCracken County
(Teams participating)
Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Carlisle County, Christian Fellowship, Community Christian Academy, Fulton City, Fulton County, Graves County, Hickman County, Marshall County, Mayfield, Murray, and Paducah Tilghman.
TOP 50 BATTING AVERAGE
6 — Jayden Jackson — CFS — 11 games — .727; 30 — Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — 14 games — .625; 40 — Anna Howell — Hickman County — 12 games — .590
TOP 50 DOUBLES
4 — Anna Howell — Hickman County — 12 games — 10 doubles
47 — Allicen Harris — Marshall County — 20 games — 8 doubles
TOP 50 TRIPLES
14 — Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — 14 games — 5 triples; 37 — Brooklyn Cole — Graves County — 13 games — 4 triples; 39 — Kylie Chapman — Murray — 10 games — 3 triples
TOP 50 SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
5 — Jayden Jackson — CFS -11 games — 1.333%; 10 — Anna Howell — Hickman County — 12 games — 1.256%; 43 — Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — 14 games — 1.050%
TOP 50 STOLEN BASES
6 — Audreya White — Paducah Tilghman — 17 games — 25 stolen bases; 22 — Adrienne Romain — Paducah Tilghman — 16 games — 20 stolen bases; 33 — Myiesha Smith — Paducah Tilghman — 15 games — 17 stolen bases
TOP 50 ERA
10 — Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — 14 games — 1.08 ERA
50 — Addie Arnett — CCA — 2 games — 2.00 ERA
TOP 50 STRIKEOUTS
8 — Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — 14 games — 138 strikeouts; 17 — Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — 14 games — 116 strikeouts; 26 — Kylie Chapman — Murray — 9 games — 104 strikeouts; 33 — Anna Rogers — Graves County — 12 games — 98 strikeouts; 38 — Allicen Harris — Marshall County — 16 games — 95 strikeouts
TOP 50 SAVES
49 — Reagan Hartman — Paducah Tilghman — 13 games — 1 save
TOP 50 INNINGS PITCHED
10 — Madyson Bohde — Ballard Memorial — 14 games — 91 IP; 16 — Jo Jo Fox — Mayfield — 14 games — 87.1 IP; 20 — Allicen Harris — Marshall County — 16 games — 81 IP; 27 — Blair Byassee — Hickman County — 14 games — 79 IP; 42 — Rhianna Thomason — Carlisle County — 12 games — 72 IP
TOP 50 TEAM BATTING AVERAGE
6 — CFS — 11 games — .439
TOP 50 TEAM HITS
5 — Marshall County — 20 games — 208 hits
39 — Paducah Tilghman — 17 games — 162 hits
TOP 50 TEAM DOUBLES
17 — Marshall County — 20 games — 38 doubles
TOP 50 TEAM TRIPLES
18 — Paducah Tilghman — 17 games — 11 triples; 23 — Murray — 11 games — 10 triples; 38 — Marshall County — 20 games — 9 triples
TOP 50 TEAM RBI
28 — Marshall County — 20 games — 124 RBI
TOP 50 TEAM STOLEN BASES
2 — Paducah Tilghman — 17 games — 117 stolen bases
TOP 50 TEAM ERA
4 — Ballard Memorial — 14 games — 1.08 ERA
TOP 50 TEAM STRIKEOUT LEADERS
15 — Ballard Memorial — 14 games — 138 strikeouts; 17 — Graves County — 13 games — 137 strikeouts; 43 — Marshall County — 20 games — 118 strikeouts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.