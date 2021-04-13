The Paducah USBC Association completed its third Annual Open Handicap Tournament at Cardinal Lanes Strike & Spare in Paducah and at Spare Time Lanes in Mayfield on Saturday.
The Paducah USBC team of Paige Troutt, Alice Wiley, Geneice Holland, Larry Holland and Glenn Clark put up a score of 3,199 to capture the handicap team championship.
The Thundercats were the scratch team champions with a score of 3,123. Team members include Douglas Cunningham, Anthony Garner, Keith Knighten, Eddie Cole and Corey Culp.
The duo of Cunningham and Culp won the handicap doubles championship with a score of 1,515.
They were also the scratch doubles champions with the same score.
Clifford Clark scored 737 to win the handicap singles championship, while Eddie Cole scored 723 for the scratch singles championship.
The handicap all-events champion was Courtney Murphy with a score of 2,147. Culp won the scratch all-events championship with a score of 2,071.
Culp is considered the Paducah USBC Association champion.
