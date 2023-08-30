Cullan Brown

The late Lyon County and UK golfer, Cullan Brown is one of four people being inducted into the 2023 Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame.

 RYAN HERMENS | Sun File Photo

Cullan Brown’s legacy will be remembered for what he accomplished on the golf course, and what he accomplished off of it as well.

On Tuesday afternoon, that legacy on the golf course was cemented with the announcement that Brown will be one of four inductees into the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

