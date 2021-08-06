The Mineral Mound State Park Golf Course will have a new name, honoring the late Cullan Brown. On Monday, the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet will rename the golf course The Cullan at Mineral Mound State Park.
Brown, who passed away one year ago this week, was only 20 years old when he lost his battle with osteosarcoma.
The Lyon County native loved and spent countless hours at this course with his younger sister Cathryn and father. But, little did Brown and his family know, those endless days on the golf course would end in a legacy.
From an early age until his final swing, Brown never forgot where he came from and those who helped him along the way. His often selfless acts earned him a spot in the hearts of locals and the golf community worldwide.
Before heading to the University of Kentucky, Brown was the first state champion at Lyon County High School in 2016 and was named the state’s player of the year. In his short time in Lexington as a Wildcat, he tied for ninth at the SEC Championship during stroke play in his first career collegiate postseason event.
Brown fired rounds of 67-69-72 to help lead UK to third-place, advancing to the semifinals for the first time in program history. Throughout his freshman season, he registered 10 par-or-better rounds.
Brown appeared in his first-ever PGA event in 2019, shooting 10-under-par for the tournament. He logged par-or-better scores during the four rounds at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville.
The dedication and renaming ceremony will occur at the Mineral Mound State Park Golf Course in Eddyville at 2:30 p.m. It will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and ceremonial tee shot from Cathryn Brown.
