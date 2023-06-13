The fourth annual Cullan Brown Invitational brought talented golfers to Paxton Park Golf Course over the weekend. Many of the athletes in the field never had the opportunity to meet the late great western Kentucky golfer, but were honored nonetheless to be able to play in his name.
While many summer tournaments are played for bragging rights or a shiny trophy to put on the shelf, the Cullan Brown Invitational is played to honor the memory of someone who truly loved the game of golf. The shiny trophy at the end is an added bonus.
Golfers were split into six fields based on age. High School boys, High School girls, College men, College women, 12 and under boys and 12 and under girls.
It was a family affair for the high school boys and girls winners. Second cousins Katie Roberts of Marshall County and Jeremiah Foster of Crittenden County won their age group with scores of 6-over-par 148 (73,75) and even-par 142 (72-70).
“This is a nice win early in the Summer, but of course I hope to continue to improve,” Roberts said. “I love the Brown’s. I wasn’t fortunate enough to meet Cullan, but you can obviously see the impact he had on everybody. It’s always a great tournament to play in and I look forward to playing in it again next year.”
This was the second win for Roberts on the Bluegrass Golf Tour this year as she also won the HJGT Points Event 4 with a two-day card of 153 on May 13-14.
“I’ve been playing pretty good here lately so getting a win today feels good,” Foster said. “I get a late start every year because of baseball, but I’ve been feeling good and I’m heading in the right direction for the summer.”
“I never actually knew Cullan or got to meet him,” Foster said. “But I’ve always seen his family and what they’ve done for golf and for God and that’s what Cullan stood for, so it’s good to come out here implement that into life and play a little like he did.”
Play ended in the nick of time as the College men’s group finished their last putts as rain began to fall and the rain horn sounded. Sammy Greenwell who plays for Kentucky Wesleyan, won the College men’s field with a card of 8-over-par 150 (75-75). Ainslee Cruce who plays for the University of the Cumberlands, won the College women’s field with a card of 10-over-par 152 (74-78). The win gives Cruce back-to-back victories in the Cullan Brown Invitational.
The younger groups played two rounds of nine holes each. Paducah’s Peyton Courtney won the boys 12 and under field with a card of 10-over-par 81 (37-44) and Harper Hunt of Hopkinsville won the girls 12 and under with a card of 23-over-par 95 (44-50).
“Thank you to the players and the families who have come out and had a little bit of fun over the last couple of days,” Emily Brown said. “It hit me as I looked at the pairings that there are some that got to interact with Cullan and know Cullan and there are some that never got that opportunity.”
“Cullan loved a lot of things, he love the Lord, he love his family, he loved classic country music and he loves Golf,” Brown continued. “And that’s one of the reasons we do this, we want you all as golfers to love the game as Cullan did.”
That love reached across three states for this years tournament as players from Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee all competed, and the Brown’s hope that field continues to grow as they look forward to welcoming more and more golfers from all over to play in the Invitational for years to come.
