The fourth annual Cullan Brown Invitational brought talented golfers to Paxton Park Golf Course over the weekend. Many of the athletes in the field never had the opportunity to meet the late great western Kentucky golfer, but were honored nonetheless to be able to play in his name.

While many summer tournaments are played for bragging rights or a shiny trophy to put on the shelf, the Cullan Brown Invitational is played to honor the memory of someone who truly loved the game of golf. The shiny trophy at the end is an added bonus.

