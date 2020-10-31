Like so many, many others, Bluegrass Golf Foundation Executive Director Chris Redle would like nothing more than to have Cullan Brown by his side this weekend — as the first-ever Cullan Brown Invitational kicks off this morning at Paxton Park of Paducah, and on Sunday at Calvert City Country Club in Marshall County.
Through his years of junior golf growing up in Lyon County, to state champion, to a scholarship for the University of Kentucky men’s golf program, Brown’s youth and zeal for the game was — and still is — an easy sell to those who “enjoy the walk.”
Now, a tournament that bears his name will provide some perpetuity to his memory — and to the local game — in the form of “The Cullan Brown Memorial West Kentucky Junior Golf Development Fund,” with more than $6,000 raised from this two-day expected slugfest among some of the state’s best high school and college players.
“Some players are looking at this as an emotional, supportive connection to the Brown family,” Redle said. “So the number one thing, and a primary goal, was: ‘How can we connect this (tournament) and make it a fundraiser for the Cullan Brown Memorial West Kentucky Junior Golf Development Fund?’ ”
Simple: invite more than 100 of the state’s finest to compete, earmark $60 of a $150 entry fee for the memorial fund, and get rolling.
But like Brown and his personality, this tournament is nothing of the ordinary:
- Beginning July 2021, Redle is planning for this two-day event to be played in the mid-summer, with an expected field between 150-200 players. Since this is being played on Halloween weekend, a costume contest is being held during the event.
- The top three boys, top three girls and top two collegiate players will be awarded prizes based on the best 36-hole performance. However, after today’s round at Paxton Park of Paducah, Redle and his staff will organize an “A-B-C-D” scramble for Sunday, splitting 104 players onto 13 different teams. The top score will be on “Team A” on down, like a snake draft, with at least two girls and one collegiate player on each squad. Teams will be named after accomplishments from Brown’s life. Example: “Flavor Dust Creator and Accomplished Cook.” Everyone plays their own ball, and Sunday’s team totals will be comprised of the best four scores on each hole from the eight players on each team.
- Today and Sunday will also have a pair of “Closest to the Pin” contests, for a $10 entry fee. Holes No. 5 and No. 17 are the targets today, with holes No. 3 and No. 15 the targets on Sunday.
- Brown-themed goodie-bags, created by the Brown family and in memory of Cullan, will be available throughout.
Above all else, however, will be the issuing of the first-ever “Cullan Brown Sportsmanship Award” on Sunday afternoon, which will be given to one boy and a girl who best embodies Brown’s traits both on and off the course.
Redle’s only hint of the winners? “They’re in the field this weekend, but that’s all I’ll give you.”
“I’d rather be doing this with Cullan than without him, is the bottom line,” he added. “I’ve always wanted to do something to recognize Cullan and his contributions to junior golf. You know his unique personality; there’s nobody quite like him. So even from a sportsmanship award perspective, I’ve always thought of someone with Cullan’s personality, I guess, that would be the perfect person to connect the sportsmanship award to.”
College connection
Part of the expansion of this tournament will be the further inclusion of more collegiate golfers — something that just couldn’t happen this fall with coronavirus restrictions and a late-season tournament.
In the future, though, Redle wants this to be a junior golf and collegiate exposition, because of Brown’s ties to both the youth aspect of the links, and his one special year at the University of Kentucky.
He was particularly pleased with the Murray State men’s golf team for stepping into the competition so readily, and as of now, more than 10 college players from around the state are set to tee off this morning.
“The college part is important to me because that is still Cullan’s peer group,” Redle said. “He would still be in college right now, and he would still be playing. And the players that he grew up playing with in the junior ranks — not just in the state of Kentucky, but really throughout the nation — I think that they would have interest in playing in an event that’s named after him, and that’s raising money for his memorial fund.”
StorylinesWhere does one start with a field this prolific?
Redle and his staff have broken down the tee groups into some compelling matchups this morning:
At 9:14 a.m., a local group of Camdyn McLeod (Marshall County), Camryn Beatty (Marshall County), Rocco Zakutney (St. Mary), Sammy Greenwell (Crittenden County) will get things going fairly early.
From 9:57 to 10:18 a.m., it’s all college players ... most of which played with Brown in his younger years.
At 10:29 a.m., the 2020 All-State and KHSAA champion Marshall County Lady Marshals in Trinity Beth, Savannah Howell, Megan Hertter and Katie Roberts will play together.
At 11:34 a.m., defending two-time state champion Jay Nimmo, 2020 runner-up Rylan Wotherspoon (Cooper), St. Mary’s Peyton Purvis (top-four in 2020) and Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber are grouped. All four finished in the top-eight of the 2020 KHSAA State Tournament.
At 11:45 a.m., Cullan’s sister, Cathryn, and 2020 KHSAA State champion Macey Brown (Apollo) highlight a group that also includes Madisonville-North Hopkins star Kaitlyn Zieba and Glasgow’s Abbie Lee.
At 11:56 a.m., another local group in Ellie Roof (St. Mary), Ellie West (Graves County), Mary Browder Howell (Murray) and Madison Glisson (McCracken County) could produce a two-day individual winner.
