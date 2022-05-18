The crosstown rivals Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and McCracken County Mustangs will face off for the Second District baseball title at St. Mary on Wednesday night.
This matchup will be the seventh time the two programs have gone head-to-head in the championship game since McCracken County’s inception for the 2013-14 season, which was also the last time Paducah Tilghman claimed a victory over the Mustangs.
McCracken County clinched the No. 1 seed for the Second District after going undefeated in district play during the regular season. The Mustangs punched their ticket to the championship and regional tournament after serving the Blue Tornado their only home loss this season on May 11, defeating them 4-1. Going into this week, McCracken County sits at No. 1 per Prep Baseball Report Kentucky and the KHSBCA after defeating a familiar foe and 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament Champion Trinity Louisville. However, despite being in the No. 1 spot for a second time this season, the Mustangs won’t change their approach against Paducah Tilghman.
The Mustangs defeated Pleasure Ridge Park and Highlands during their final regular-season trip to Louisville to help snag the top-ranking spot.
Paducah Tilghman sits at No. 4 according to Prep Baseball Report Kentucky and the KHSBCA. The Blue Tornado finished their regular season with two wins over Warren East at Brooks Stadium.
Notable players for McCracken County are senior Jack Bennett, junior Nate Lang and sophomore Miller Green. Per KHSAA stat leaders, Bennett is No. 49 in batting average (.474), No. 21 in home runs (seven), No. 23 in hits (46), No. 22 in triples (five), No. 8 for walks (30), No. 28 in slugging percentage (0.876), No. 40 for innings pitched (50.1), No. 8 for ERA (0.56), and No. 46 in wins (6-1).
Lang sits at No. 15 for triples (five) in Kentucky and No. 50 for runs batted in (36) this season. The junior leads his team in triples and stolen bases with 12 stolen bases in 12 attempts. Green, as a sophomore, has collected 26 runs and 33 hits in 105 at-bats and 32 games. He has 15 RBIs, six doubles, two triples, and 13 walks with five stolen bases in six attempts.
Fellow sophomore Caleb Ehling is currently No. 27 in Kentucky with three saves in 11 games. Ehling made appearances in regular-season contests between Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County.
McCracken County is ranked No. 46 in Kentucky for team batting average with a compiled .324 average in 35 games and 973 at-bats. In addition, the Mustangs are No. 42 in team runs leaders (228), No. 5 in hits (315), No. 27 in team doubles (54), No. 2 in team triples (22), No. 21 in team home runs (15), No. 28 in team RBIs (201), No. 4 in team ERA (1.70), and No. 2 in team strikeouts on the mound (290).
Notable players for Paducah Tilghman are senior Gage Griggs, senior John Kiebler, and junior Levin East.
In Kentucky, Griggs sits at No. 31 for hits (45), No. 7 in runs (48), and No. 5 in stolen bases (39 in 42 attempts). In addition, Griggs has collected six doubles, two triples, and one home run for a .469 average during his senior season. Kiebler is No. 15 in runs (44) and No. 26 in saves (three). The reclassified senior has collected 41 hits, 26 RBIs, seven doubles, three triples, and four home runs in 31 games.
East has topped the charts in Kentucky during his junior year. He is No. 50 in ERA (1.58), No. 29 in strikeouts (76), No. 7 in wins (8-2), and No. 13 in innings pitched (57.2).
Zion LaGrone, Gunner Massey, and Caleb Payne also made the top stat leaders per KHSAA. LaGrone is No. 31 in runs batted in (40), Massey is No. 17 in saves (three), and Payne is No. 41 in wins (6-2).
KHSAA has Paducah Tilghman at No. 23 in team batting average (0.340), No. 15 in team runs (266), No. 24 in hits (278), No. 7 in stolen bases (151 out of 165 attempts), No. 17 in triples (13), No. 17 in RBIs (213), No. 10 in team ERA (2.25), and No. 32 in team strikeouts on the mound (230).
What’s next: Despite winning or losing on Wednesday night, the two programs will compete in the First Region Tournament starting next week. McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman will be placed in brackets to compete against Mayfield, Graves, Hickman, Carlisle, Marshall, and Calloway.
