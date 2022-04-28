All eyes will be on Edward Jones Field on Thursday night as the crosstown rivals Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County High School meet on the diamond. The two standout baseball programs will face off for the first time since May 5, 2021.
In the prior contest, the game went 12 innings, resulting in a 3-2 victory for McCracken County. A pitching duel between the Blue Tornado and Mustangs kept the game moving. McCracken County’s Jack Bennett, Ben Higdon, and Josh Tucker struck out 10, while Tilghman’s Justin West and Levin East struck out 24.
This season’s matchup seems to spread evenly on paper. Tilghman (16-3) comes in after winning the Kentucky 2A Championship, and McCracken County (19-3) comes in after taking down former St. Louis Cardinal Jason Motte’s Christian Brothers team in Memphis.
Per Prep Baseball Report and the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association, McCracken County sits at No. 3 and Paducah Tilghman at No. 4, nestled between St. Xavier, Trinity, and Danville in the Top 5 teams. The updated rankings came out on Tuesday morning via social media.
Both Coach Tremayne Donald and Coach Zach Hobbs guided their respective teams to excellent records for a second season.
Both coaches were hired prior to the 2020 season but could not officially coach until 2021 due to the global pandemic.
The first pitch at Edward Jones Field is set for 6:30 p.m. Spectators should try to grab tickets early for great seats as it looks to be a sold-out crowd for both PTHS and MCHS sides.
Players to watch for Paducah Tilghman
• Senior Gage Griggs leads his team with 30 hits and five doubles in 62 at-bats and 19 games. Per KHSAA stats, Griggs is No. 49 in batting average, No. 43 in hits, No. 45 in stolen bases, and No. 40 in runs.
• Senior John Kiebler leads his team in home runs with two, is second in hits with 25, and is tied in first place with Griggs, stealing 18 bases in 19 games and 60 at-bats. Kiebler is No. 16 in runs and No. 36 in stolen bases per KHSAA.
• Senior Zion LaGrone rounds out the trio of Griggs, Kiebler, and LaGrone with 22 hits, leading the team in RBIs (28) and 14 walks (tied with teammate Gunner Massey) in 19 games and 53 at-bats. LaGrone is No. 31 in RBIs, according to KHSAA.
Paducah Tilghman’s notable offense includes Devin Kiebler (21 hits, 14 RBIs, four doubles, one triple in 19 games, and 56 at-bats), Levin East (14 hits, 14 RBIs, one triple, one home run, and 11 stolen bases in 11 attempts in 17 games and 52 at-bats), Massey (16 hits, 15 RBIs, four doubles, and eight stolen bases in eight tries in 19 games and 48 at-bats), and Leyton Patterson (15 hits, 20 RBIs, one triple, and one home run in 19 games and 54 at-bats).
This season, Tilghman’s arms have remained sharp, with East leading the pack. The junior hurler has thrown 28.2 innings, allowing 17 hits, 16 (10 earned), 15 walks, and struck out 34 to collect a 4-1 record and a 2.44 ERA.
Caleb Payne leads the team in strikeouts with 37, working 28.0 innings while allowing 24 hits, 17 runs (14 earned), and 19 walks for a 3-1 record and a 3.50 ERA.
Massey, who started for Tilghman’s opening night this season, has worked 20 innings. He has given up 15 hits, 16 runs (eight earned), and 10 walks while striking out 23 for a 3-1-2 record and a 2.80 ERA.
Players to watch for McCracken County
• Junior Nate Lang leads his team with 30 hits in 22 games and 64 at-bats. In addition, Lang has collected 28 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples, two home runs, drawn 15 walks, and stole nine out of nine bases this season. He is No. 42 in hits, No. 30 in RBIs, and No. 30 in triples per KHSAA.
• Bennett falls right behind Lang, collecting 26 hits this season. The senior has 13 RBIs, four doubles, and three triples while leading the McCracken County team with three home runs and drawing 19 walks in 22 games and 61 at-bats. He is No. 24 in triples and No. 33 in base on balls reported by KHSAA.
• Junior Zach Sims has collected 18 RBIs for his team, 21 hits, two doubles, three triples, and one home run in 22 games and 70 at-bats. Sims is No. 31 in triples for the Top 50 KHSAA triples leaders.
McCracken County’s notable offense includes Eli James (22 hits, 12 RBIs, and one double in 22 games and 67 at-bats), Miller Green (21 hits, 11 RBIs, four doubles, and two triples in 19 games and 62 at-bats), Cooper Ford (18 hits, seven RBIs, three doubles, and one home run in 18 games and 58 at-bats), and Jude Farley (17 hits, nine RBIs, and four doubles in 20 games and 58 at-bats).
This season, McCracken County’s arms are strong and stoic on the mound, getting the job done. Bennett leads his team with 39 strikeouts in 32.1 innings, allowing 17 hits, six runs (two earned), and six walks for a 3-1 record and a 0.43 ERA. Bennett is No. 12 per KHSAA for ERA leaders.
Sophomore Ross Aldridge continues to work magic on the mound as he did in his freshman debut. He has thrown 27.2 innings, allowing 24 hits, 15 runs (11 earned), walking 15, and striking out 35 for a 4-0 record and a 2.78 ERA.
Cameron Willis, who was recently diagnosed with a hamate fracture, has dominated the mound in 16.0 innings. The senior has allowed seven hits, three runs (three earned), and seven walks while striking out 14 for a 2-0 record and a 1.31 ERA.
