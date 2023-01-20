On Friday night, the McCracken County Mustang basketball programs will host crosstown rival Paducah Tilghman High School in Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. The highly anticipated matchups will kick off with a tip-off for the girls at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow.
The district doubleheader will be the first meeting between the two programs during the 2022-23 season.
GIRLSPaducah Tilghman (9-4) vs. McCracken County (19-2)
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs have dominated Paducah Tilghman, taking the last 20 contests between the two teams with the Lady Blue Tornado’s previous victory in February 2015 during the Second District Girls Basketball Tournament Championship.
The Lady Mustangs lead the district and First Region with a 19-2 record this season, the only losses coming from Ryle and Holy Cross. On Monday, McCracken County defeated Mayfield 77-29 and had time to prepare for Paducah Tilghman.
The Lady Blue Tornado currently sit with a 9-4 record heading into the crosstown showdown. Paducah Tilghman is coming off a 48-47 loss on Tuesday against Grayson County.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Paducah Tilghman — Diamond Gray, Myiesha Smith, Dasia Garland, Quiniyah Shumpert; McCracken County — Destiny Thomas, Claire Johnson, Mikee Buchanan, Caroline Sivills.
Gray leads the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado with 187 points in 13 games this season. The senior has five 3-pointers, 48 successful free throws, and 99 rebounds. Fellow senior Garland follows behind Gray with 147 points this season. She has 19 successful free throws and leads PTHS with 103 rebounds.
Freshman Smith has controlled the court poetically this season, collecting 129 points in 13 games. Smith has six 3-point field goals, 13 successful free throws, and 43 rebounds. Shumpert follows with 79 points in 10 games. The senior leads her team with 13 3-pointers and has six successful free throws and 53 rebounds.
McCracken County’s Thomas leads the Lady Mustangs with 403 points. In addition, the senior leads her team with 85 successful free throws, 18 3-point field goals, and 122 rebounds in 21 games. Johnson follows with 341 points in 20 games. The junior has also collected 13 3-pointers, 60 successful free throws, and 62 rebounds.
Buchanan leads the Lady Mustangs with 35 3-point field goals this season in 21 games. The junior has collected 256 points, 15 successful field goals, and 82 rebounds. Senior Sivills currently has 164 points in 21 games. Sivills has 21 successful free throws and 90 rebounds this season.
BOYSPaducah Tilghman (13-5) vs. McCracken County (16-1)
During the last matchup between the two programs, Paducah Tilghman won 50-47 over the Mustangs during the Second District Boys Basketball Tournament Championship held at St. Mary. The win marked the first victory for the Blue Tornado against McCracken County since 2016 during the district tournament.
Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County have both dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, which included competing without key players senior Jayvion Powell (PTHS), junior Connor Miller (MCHS), and senior Ian Hart (MCHS).
McCracken County is coming into the game with a 16-1 record, going undefeated until last week against Marshall County with two starters sidelined with injuries. However, after the loss, the Mustangs have bounced back with wins over Christian County and Carlisle County.
The Blue Tornado has a 13-5 record, with losses coming from big names like Ballard and New Madrid County Central. However, Paducah Tilghman recently defeated Graves County and Russellville, leading them to prepare for a familiar foe in the Mustang.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Paducah Tilghman — Mian Shaw, Jayvion Powell, Miles Woodfork, Caleb Payne; McCracken County — Jack McCune, Carson Purvis, Jack Bradley, Jackson Klope.
Shaw holds the top scorer title for Paducah Tilghman, tallying 283 points this season. The senior also leads with 60 successful free throws and 114 rebounds in 18 games. Powell has competed in 14 games and sits directly behind Shaw with 265 points and 30 successful free throws.
Freshman Woodfork has shined this season as a fresh face for Paducah Tilghman. He has collected 115 points this season, leading the Blue Tornado with 18 3-point field goals. Senior Payne sits with 108 points in 17 games with 20 successful free throws and 68 rebounds.
For McCracken County, McCune is a true leader on and off the court. The senior leads his team with 334 points, 28 3-pointers, 72 successful free throws, and 136 rebounds in 17 games this season. Fellow senior Purvis falls behind McCune with 168 points. In addition, he has 21 3-pointers, 27 successful free throws, and 33 rebounds.
Rounding out the senior trio, Bradley has collected 62 points with six 3-pointers, 18 successful free throws, and 35 rebounds. Freshman Klope has also broken out this season, with 70 points and 79 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.