Since McCracken County’s inaugural season, the rivalry between the Mustangs and the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado has kept local baseball fanatics enthralled with the crosstown theatrics that continues to fuel a fire that began during the 2014 season.

With weather pending for Thursday night, the two titan programs in the First Region will meet for the first time this season, with the historic Brooks Stadium playing host. Under the guidance of McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs and Paducah Tilghman’s Tremayne Donald, the contest will be an epic matchup from the first inning until the final out.

