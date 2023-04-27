Since McCracken County’s inaugural season, the rivalry between the Mustangs and the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado has kept local baseball fanatics enthralled with the crosstown theatrics that continues to fuel a fire that began during the 2014 season.
With weather pending for Thursday night, the two titan programs in the First Region will meet for the first time this season, with the historic Brooks Stadium playing host. Under the guidance of McCracken County head coach Zach Hobbs and Paducah Tilghman’s Tremayne Donald, the contest will be an epic matchup from the first inning until the final out.
This season, the Blue Tornado and Mustangs have battled and had ups and downs. After last season, Paducah Tilghman lost most of its infield to graduation, and during the Hopkinsville game on Tuesday night, Tilghman lost Braden Douglas to a broken fibula.
Conversely, the Mustangs have fought injuries from day one this season, with notable names such as Miller Green and Caleb Ehling missing games due to injury. Currently, Tilghman has a 15-6 record, while McCracken County has an 18-8 win-loss record.
The losses for Paducah Tilghman came in the form of a 3-1 loss to KHSBCA’s Watch List Apollo, a 3-2 loss to Dyer County, a 3-2 loss to Stevenson, a 9-7 loss to Peabody, a 3-1 loss to No. 9 Whitley County, and a 15-2 loss in the Kentucky 2A State Tournament to KHSBCA’s Watch List Harrison County.
McCracken County’s losses come from a 2-0 loss to Kennett, an 8-5 loss to Fishers, a nine-inning 10-8 loss to No. 11 Louisville Ballard, a 4-2 loss to Clarksville Academy, a 6-4 loss to Rossview, an 8-5 loss to the nationally ranked Brother Rice, a 6-5 loss to nationally ranked and Kentucky’s No. 1 St. Xavier, and a 4-3 loss to Christian County.
On Monday, McCracken County sat at No. 5 in Prep Baseball Report/KHSBCA’s Top 25 after starting the season at No. 2 behind the 2022 KHSAA State Tournament Champion St. Xavier. Paducah Tilghman sit at No. 16 but fell to the KHSBCA’s Watch List after the loss on Saturday.
The last matchup between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman ended with a 6-5 Mustang win to earn the Second District championship title at Haas Field, nestled on St. Mary’s campus. Before, McCracken County took both regular season games with a 4-1 victory at Edward Jones Field and Brooks Stadium.
The last win against McCracken County for Paducah Tilghman occurred on April 22, 2014, in a 2-0 win during the regular season.
Heading into the district rivalry game, per KHSAA, the Mustangs are No. 28 in RPI, and Paducah Tilghman is No. 30. The two teams carousel back and forth for the first and second spot in the First Region for RPI, as they do each season. Currently, McCracken County sits at the top with a .59691 RPI, and Tilghman is second with a .59575 RPI.
Although Paducah Tilghman is missing two stat reports from the Graves County and Hopkinsville games this week, the team is still included in the KHSAA Top 50 Stat Leaders alongside Second District foes McCracken County and St. Mary.
McCracken County is currently No. 43 in the Top 50 Team Runs, No. 33 in the Top 50 Team Hits, No. 43 in the Top 50 Team Triples, No. 40 in the Top 50 Team RBI, No. 22 in the Top 50 Team ERA, and No. 9 in the Top 50 Team Strikeout Leaders.
Paducah Tilghman is currently No. 45 in the Top 50 Team Triples, No. 2 in the Top 50 Team ERA, and No. 21 in the Top 50 Team Stolen Bases.
McCracken County’s Nate Lang is No. 12 in triples, No. 33 in base on balls, and No. 45 in runs. Paducah Tilghman’s Gunner Massey sits at No. 40 in triples and No. 50 in earned run average, teammate Jalen Seay is No. 44 in stolen bases, and Levin East is No. 40 in strikeouts.
The Mustangs have played 26 games going into Thursday night, collecting 697 at-bats, 155 runs, 186 hits, 131 RBI, 30 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 108 walks, 44/55 stolen bases, 170 strikeouts, and 35 HBP for a collective .267 batting average.
On the mound, the Mustang arms have kept opponents at bay, with 12 pitchers combining for a 2.31 ERA in 182 innings. McCracken County surrendered 149 hits, 82 runs — 60 earned, and 84 walks while striking out 198 batters faced.
The Blue Tornado has 18 games reported on KHSAA, collecting 451 at-bats, 141 runs, 136 hits, 113 RBI, 26 doubles, seven triples, three home runs, 83 walks, 84/98 stolen bases, 104 strikeouts, and 25 HBP for a collective .302 batting average.
On the mound, Paducah Tilghman has 112 innings pitched with a combined nine arms, allowing 69 hits, 48 runs — 29 earned, and 47 walks while striking out 138 batters faced for a 1.81 ERA.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY PLAYERS TO WATCH:Nate Lang, Eli James, Zach Sims, and Scout Moffatt.
In his senior season, Lang has 81 at-bats in 26 games. The lefty outfielder has 27 runs, 24 hits, eight RBI, four doubles, four triples, 19 walks, 10/11 stolen bases, 26 strikeouts, and four HBP for a .296 batting average.
James has patrolled first base in all 26 games for the Mustangs. The junior has 79 at-bats, 17 runs, 23 hits, 22 RBI, seven doubles, one triple, two home runs, 2/3 stolen bases, 12 strikeouts, and 11 HBP for a .291 batting average.
Zach Sims, who has dominated on the mound for McCracken County and recently threw a complete game against St. Mary, striking out 10, has also assisted offensively in 24 games. The senior has 65 at-bats, 12 runs, 23 hits, 14 RBI, five doubles, one triples, 14 walks, 2/3 stolen bases, 17 strikeouts, and 2 HBP for a .354 batting average.
Scout Moffatt also has shined offensively this season. The junior has 75 at-bats, 25 runs, 23 hits, 15 RBI, four doubles, 14 walks, 3/7 stolen bases, 13 strikeouts, and two HBP for a .307 batting average.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN PLAYERS TO WATCH:Gunner Massey, Devin Kiebler, Levin East, and Burke Waggoner.
In 18 game stats reported, Massey has been a powerhouse for the Blue Tornado, taking over for losing the prior season’s dynamite offense to graduation. The junior has 54 at-bats, 15 runs, 22 hits, 21 RBI, one double, seven walks, 9/9 stolen bases, and three HBP for a .407 batting average.
Following his older brother’s footsteps, Kiebler has kept the Blue Tornado ahead or within striking distance in 18 games. The senior catcher has 50 at-bats, seven runs, 16 hits, 15 RBI, two doubles, two triples, one home run, nine walks, 4/5 stolen bases, six strikeouts, and six HBP for a .320 batting average.
So far in his senior season, East has 54 at-bats in 18 games. As one of Tilghman’s leaders, East has 19 runs, 16 hits, 12 RBI, six doubles, one triple, two home runs, 10 walks, 10/10 stolen bases, 14 strikeouts, and four HBP for a .269 batting average.
Waggoner has also stepped up this season for the Blue Tornado. The junior has 45 at-bats in 18 games, collecting 13 runs, 15 hits, 19 RBI, two doubles, eight walks, 9/11 stolen bases, three strikeouts, and four HBP for a .333 batting average.
PROBABLE ARMS FOR THURSDAY:For McCracken County, it is likely spectators will see junior Ross Aldridge. The right-handed future Louisville Cardinal has 28 innings under his belt, allowing 24 hits, 13 runs (12 earned), and 10 walks while striking out 29 in six appearances on the mound. Aldridge sits with a 2-1 win-loss record for a 3.00 ERA.
It is likely to see East on the mound for Paducah Tilghman with the Thursday night start. The right-handed future John A. Logan Volunteer has 32 innings under his belt, allowing 20 hits, eight runs (all earned), and three walks while striking out 50 batters. East sits with a 3-2 win-loss record for a 1.75 ERA. Notable performances include an electric outing during the 3-1 loss to Whitley County.
