The district match-up between the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado did not disappoint on Thursday night at Otis Dinning Gymnasium.
McCracken County swept the Blue Tornado in three consecutive sets, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21, to earn their ninth win in a row, remaining undefeated in the Second District.
“I was extremely proud of my kids,” McCracken head coach Tim Whitis told The Sun. “We are relatively young, and to be able to come into this environment, it is a big district rivalry type game. But, I know they were ready, and the kids came out, performed, and played.”
Like the latter two sets, the first one between the two teams was fast-paced and energetic, with neither team looking to slow down, point-by-point. Eventually, McCracken (13-4) made the push to seal Tilghman’s fate in the first set, taking it 25-18.
“I thought we served extremely well (tonight), and I was very happy with that,” Whitis said. “We were able to attack the ball real well, and putting those two combinations together helps us out.”
The second set began with the Mustangs going on a six-point run before Paducah Tilghman’s first point with junior Caroline Sivills on her A-game, eventually tallying 21 kills on the night. However, it wasn’t long until the Blue Tornado (12-6) began to chip away at the Mustang lead, with senior leadership making waves. Eventually, and despite aggressive attempts, in the second set, Paducah Tilghman fell 25-15.
The third set of the night left spectators on the edge of their seats from beginning to end. Paducah Tilghman tied it 11-11 as the Blue Tornado fan section filled with classmates cheered. With senior Bailey Schipp serving, she gave her Lady Tornado a 12-11 lead over the crosstown rival McCracken.
Naturally, McCracken County tied it back 12-12 with a soft tip over the netting. From there on, it looked to be Paducah Tilghman’s set as they took a 14-12 lead. Unfortunately for the ladies in blue and white, McCracken County tied it back 14-14 as their fan section roared.
The set continued to be intense as both teams continued to score. Paducah Tilghman carried the lead until McCracken County tied it back up at 19-19. The tie gave the Mustangs the momentum to swipe the lead from the blue and white, making it 21-19.
However, Paducah Tilghman returned the favor and drew it up 21-21, making it a little too close for the Mustangs’ comfort.
With only four more points in reach, McCracken completed the sweep, 25-21.
