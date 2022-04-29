On Thursday night, Edward Jones Field looked like a packed house, with an electric atmosphere filling the stands for Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County’s baseball programs. With fan sections roaring, the Mustangs hosted their crosstown rival, the Blue Tornado, for the first time since May 2021 and snagged the district win, 4-1.
The rivalry, which began at McCracken County’s inception, has been heavily dominated by the Mustangs. The last matchup that resulted in a Paducah Tilghman win came on April 22, 2014, in a 2-0 win.
“I knew it would be an intense game,” Jack Bennett said. “I needed to come out and compete, do what I do to go and attack the hitters. Just needed to do what I do.”
Paducah Tilghman (16-4) struck first against hurler Bennett in the first inning. To start the inning, John Kiebler grounded out to second baseman Cameron Willis, Tilghman’s Gage Griggs singled to left field and advanced on a Levin East single in the same spot as Griggs.
Then, with a balk by McCracken County, Griggs and East moved into scoring position with Zion LaGrone at the plate.
LaGrone’s ground out resulted in Griggs scoring to make it an early 1-0 ballgame. Bennett cleared the inning by striking out Devin Kiebler.
The bottom of the inning sent Paducah Tilghman’s crowd into an uproar as the Mustangs hit into a double play carefully controlled by John Kieber and Leyton Patterson. McCracken County (20-3) went down in three batters, as Miller Green grounded out, Scout Moffatt singled, and Bennett grounded into a double play.
Bennett kept the Tilghman batters to a minimum in the second inning. Only seeing three batters, Bennett struck out two and induced a groundout by his Tilghman counterpart, Caleb Payne.
Although McCracken County led off the bottom of the second inning with a triple by Nate Lang, the Mustangs could not score. Lang was tagged out at home, attempting to advance on a fielder’s choice by Eli James. Payne worked the mound keeping the Mustang at bay, causing Cooper Ford to pop out in foul territory for the third out.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth inning when McCracken County’s bats came alive and were on a mission. With one out, Cooper Ford tripled to right field and scored on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Ross Aldridge, tying the game at 1-1.
The next batter, Jude Farley, singled to center field before heading back to the dugout as courtesy runner Cannon Ford jogged to first base. Miller Green drew a walk, advancing Cannon Ford into scoring position.
With the McCracken County sophomore domination, Scout Moffatt singled to left field and advanced on the Tilghman error as Cannon Ford scored, making it 2-1. The next batter, Bennett, singled to center field, allowing Green and Moffatt to take a three-run lead.
In the top of the sixth inning, East tripled to right field but was left in scoring position as LaGrone grounded out.
During the top of the seventh inning, Bennett went back to the mound to finish the game. Devin Kiebler drew a lead-off walk before Gunner Massey hit a ground ball and reached on a McCracken County error. The first out came as Payne popped out to second base.
Patterson drew a walk to load the bases as the possible winning run came to the plate in Anias Nunn. Nunn battled against Bennett before striking out on six pitches. As Tilghman’s John Kiebler headed to the plate, McCracken County needed one to seal the victory.
McCracken County’s head coach Zach Hobbs gestured for sophomore Caleb Ehling to close the game. Bennett, greeted with hugs as he walked into the dugout, finished on 94 pitches.
“You’ve got to give Jack (Bennett) credit because he pitched a great game,” Ehling said. “I was expected to go in there and strike that last dude out, which I did. Also, I couldn’t do it without my brother (former Mustang Jacob Ehling) because he had pitched against this team for like two years and always did well.”
Ehling struck out Tilghman’s final batter in John Kiebler on four pitches to end the game and add another to McCracken County’s win column. Bennett earned the win in over six innings of work. The senior allowed four hits, one run, walked two, and struck out eight.
Ehling threw four pitches, three of which were strikes, to close out the game and struck out one. For Paducah Tilghman, Payne went six innings and allowed six hits, four runs (three earned), and walked one while striking out two.
McCracken County 4, Paducah Tilghman 1
Paducah Tilghman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1-4-1
McCracken County 0 0 0 0 4 0 X — 4-6-1
WP: J Bennett; LP: C Payne
3B: PTHS — L East; MCHS — C Ford, N Lang
TB: PTHS — L East 4, G Griggs 1, G Massey 1; PTHS — C Ford 3, N Lang 3, S Moffatt 2, J Farley 1, J Bennett 1
HBP: MCHS — N Lang
SF: MCHS — R Aldridge
SB: MCHS — E James
E: PTHS — C Chandler; MCHS — J Bennett
Records: Paducah Tilghman (16-4); McCracken County (20-3)
