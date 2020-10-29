A fine stretch of Doran Road and a rather large cornfield are all that separates Calloway County and Murray High School — less than three miles as the crow flies.
Friday at Jack D. Rose Stadium, the two storied football programs will merge for the annual “Crosstown Classic,” with the Lakers and Tigers playing about as well as anyone in the First District flight.
Murray (4-3) is coming off of an impassioned 21-20 overtime loss to the vaunted Mayfield Cardinals at Ty Holland Stadium — a gutsy two-point conversion pass from quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski swatted away by Nathan Watkins serving as the precipitous difference between elation and frustration.
Calloway County (3-2), meanwhile, is experiencing similar notes of discord after suffering a 14-6 home defeat to district foe Logan County — the Cougars having been the class of 4A/DI since their rebirth under coach Todd Adler beginning with an 11-game winning streak in 2017.
One would think this could lead to dispirited efforts for this Friday and beyond.
Instead, it’s quite the opposite. Both the Tigers, and the Lakers, feel their comeuppance is close at hand.
“It has to be a mindset,” writes MHS coach Keith Hodge. “Either you’re motivated to get back out there and compete, or you choose to dwell on the ‘what if’s.’
“Our approach in practice this week has been ‘the right direction.’ ”
So what has been the right direction for the Tigers? The running game, of course. Murray was immediately bolstered last week with the return of Charvelle McCallister, who rushed for more than 60 yards and a score against the Cardinals, and alongside Brendan Dahncke (68 carries, 390 yards, five TD) and Sokolowski (91 carries, 453 yards, nine TD), the Tigers have one of the more balanced rushing trios in the west Kentucky. At 249 rush attempts and 90 pass attempts on the year through seven games, the Tigers are keenly aware of their 75% rush, 25% pass approach to football.
The Lakers have been “vulnerable” against the run this year, giving up 141.8 yards per game on the ground, but that’s got to be taken with a grain of salt, because this defense continues to grab the attention of coaches in the area.
In five contests this season, Calloway County has pulled down seven interceptions, recovered six fumbles and created 22.5 tackles-for-loss and 13.5 sacks. Nicholas Watters is among the state’s leaders in sacks (seven). Drew Hudgin and Kanyon Franklin each have two interceptions. Timarian Bledsoe has three recovered fumbles, and another 4.5 sacks.
And a lopsided 41-14 loss against Paducah Tilghman on Sept. 18 is well in the rearview mirror, as Hopkinsville, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Logan County combined for just 31 points since.
“The difference this year has been continuity,” writes CCHS coach Chris Champion. “Some of these kids have been starting for three years, and they really understand what we’re trying to accomplish. With that, our kids also are very physical and swarm to the football.
“It’s a fun group to watch.”
Calloway County and Murray typically play against each other for their second game of the season, in late August. But a delayed schedule for the coronavirus pushed the matchup to much later in the year, and the two teams were actually prepared to play twice this season before unforeseen circumstances dictated a change.
Still, there’s a sense of blessing to be at this point.
“Where we are in this point in the season honestly feels surreal,” Hodge adds. “We just didn’t know how things would turnout, and everything has been so unpredictable. As far as our team goes, I’ve been beyond impressed with how our guys have handled everything.
“We’ve had some tough losses, and some we wish we could get back, but it always comes down to how you respond in those moments. And our have done a good job and are always looking forward to who’s next.”
Adds Champion: “Friday will be a hardfought game by both teams. Murray continues to improve, but so have we. I believe both teams have aspects of our game that we need to fix, and I think Friday will boil down to who can fix those the fastest.”
Last Five Meetings
Aug. 30, 2019: Murray won 40-7 at Roy Stewart Stadium
Aug. 24, 2018: Murray won 42-6 at Roy Stewart Stadium
Aug. 25, 2017: Murray won 42-19 at Roy Stewart Stadium
Aug. 27, 2016: Calloway County won 13-2 at Roy Stewart Stadium
Aug. 28, 2015: Murray won 48-21 at Roy Stewart Stadium
Pumpkin Bowl returnsThe smell of fired tobacco, damp leaves and chilly evenings aren’t the only signs fall has arrived in west Kentucky.
Friday night in Mayfield, Graves County hosts Marshall County for the annual “Pumpkin Bowl,” as the game is typically played near Halloween night.
“This is a great game for our schools, communities and players,” writes GCHS coach Nick Kemp. “It’s a great rivalry that everyone looks forward to every year, and it makes it even more exciting that it’s been moved back to Halloween weekend. You can always throw records, streaks and whatever else out the window for this game.
“It’s going to be a dogfight.”
Aside from a nearly-full moon expected, this matchup isn’t so much full of tricks as it is treats.
The Eagles are getting an All-Purchase “Player of the Year” type-of-an-effort out of junior running back Clint McKee, who’s pounded out 1,303 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 197 carries, while adding eight catches for 123 yards and another score. And, certainly, he’s being challenged by the likes of McCracken County’s Hunter Bradley (bye week) for the region’s top football honor.
But Graves County (5-2) already considers him a team MVP this far into the season, and it’s so easy to see why. He’s getting quite a punch from the play of junior quarterback John Ben Brown (1,319 passing yards, 14 TD) and wideouts in Mason Grant, Race Richards and Kyler Madding, but McKee has all but 35 carries for his team through seven games in 2020. It’s a bell-cow effort, and he’s bringing serious beef.
Meanwhile, the Marshals (3-4) have won three of their last four games with victories over Balllard Memorial, Trigg County and Todd County Central. First-year coach Steve Etheridge has unlocked a special combination between quarterback Quinn Smith and wide receiver Logan Reese, who have hooked up for 21 receptions, 468 yards and five touchdowns.
More than 300 yards of that production has come in the month of October, alone.
“I believe Reese is getting comfortable,” Etheridge writes. “Comfortable with the scheme. Comfortable with the coaching. He’s really starting to settle into the offense. And that has allowed us the flexibility to move him around the field a little bit.”
As for dealing with McKee? Etheridge admits, it’s all hands on deck.
“We’ve got to get as many hats to the ball as possible on every play,” he adds. “He is hard to bring down. He will certainly win more individual battles than he will lose. Pursuing the ball and getting more defenders around him is a must.”
The last time Graves County fell to the Marshals? 2005.
Last Five Meetings
Nov. 1, 2019: Graves County won 28-21 at Draffenville
Sept. 28, 2018: Graves County won 40-17 in Mayfield
Sept. 29, 2017: Graves County won 55-20 at Draffenville
Sept. 30, 2016: Graves County won 31-7 in Mayfield
Oct. 2, 2015: Graves County won 47-23 at Draffenville
