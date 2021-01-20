Tuesday’s girls basketball game between St. Mary and Community Christian Academy came down to free throws.
With St. Mary leading by one, CCA junior Reagan Cross stepped to the free-throw line with 31 seconds left for a pair of shots.
“My heart was definitely beating really hard, and my heart kind of sunk to my stomach, but I knew it was for my team. So I put everything I had into it,” Cross said of that moment.
The junior sank both shots, putting the Lady Warriors up 46-45, and they ended up holding on to win by that score after St. Mary sophomore Kaitlynn Burrus misfired on her two free throws at the other end.
On the Lady Vikings’ possession following Cross’ free throws, CCA senior Sarah Rogers stole the ball away with eight seconds left, leading to a Lady Warrior timeout. But the victory wasn’t sealed, as Burrus stole the ball off the inbounds pass and was fouled on a drive to the basket, giving her two free-throw attempts to try and win the game.
“I was like, ‘Oh man, we’re about to lose,’ ” Cross said of watching Burrus step to the foul line with five seconds left.
After the missing the first free throw, the best Burrus could do was tie the score, but she misfired on the second as well, handing the win to the Lady Warriors.
“It’s a burden lifted,” CCA head coach Todd Carter said of his team getting its first win. “Our girls need to be confident, so getting this first win is huge. Our hard work has paid off.”
Cross, who played the hero thanks to her game-winning free throws, finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
“I’m extremely proud of her because I ripped into her pretty hard several times during the game,” Carter said of Cross. “The fact that she didn’t get down and played through that to step up and make those free throws, what can you say?”
Sophomore Elizabeth Shaw joined Cross in double-figure scoring with 15 points for CCA (1-5).
For the Lady Vikings (1-5), Burrus finished with a game-high 21 points to go with eight from eighth-grader Olivia Lorch, seven from senior Lillian Brown and six from eighth-grader Caroline Crider.
In what was a very tight game throughout, CCA led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before St. Mary fought back to take a 17-15 halftime lead.
The score was tied 30-30 going into the fourth quarter.
CCA 10 5 15 16 — 46
St. Mary 9 8 13 15 — 45
CCA: Cross 17, Shaw 15, Rogers 4, Clinard 4, Fraser 4, Holland 2.
St. Mary: Burrus 21, Lorch 8, Brown 7, Crider 6, Brownfield 2, Burnett 1.
Vikings score 89 on Senior NightThe St. Mary boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night in style on Tuesday in an 89-53 rout of visiting Community Christian Academy. Seniors Bryce Haas (19 points), Jack Bell (18), Parker MacCauley (17) and Michael Lurtz (8) combined for 62 of the Vikings’ points on the night.
“Those seniors are a special group. They’ve played a lot of basketball together through their years and have been together for a long time,” St. Mary head coach Chase Denson said. “Their chemistry is what we thrive on. They share the ball well and play really hard. I’m glad we played well tonight for them.”
The Vikings (4-3) got off to a hot start offensively and never looked back. They led 25-9 at the end of the first quarter and 53-22 at halftime en route to taking a 77-43 edge into the fourth period.
“Our guys are really unselfish, and they all make the extra pass,” Denson said. “We made shots tonight. I’m really proud of the team.”
Junior Cade Fleming (11 points) was the other top scorer for St. Mary.
CCA (1-6) was led in scoring by sophomore Tyson Winsett (15 points), senior Eli Paxton (10) and junior Ty Wilson (10).
CCA 9 13 21 10 — 53
St. Mary 25 28 24 12 — 89
CCA: Winsett 15, Paxton 10, Wilson 10, Kahnplaye 6, Smith 5, Wilkerson 2, Chestnut 2, Baten-Knotts 2, Dee 1.
St. Mary: Hass 19, Bell 18, MacCauley 17, Fleming 11, Lurtz 8, Willett 5, Quigley 5, A. Hrdlicka 3, Muiter 2, Durbin 1.
