Tyler Boone & Dylan Yates
School: Crittenden County
Years: Senior, Junior
Positions: LB/WR; OL/DL
Notables: In last week's eye-opening 10-9 loss at Henderson County, a pair of Rockets exploded defensively in colossal efforts to stop the Colonels.
Boone noted 21 total tackles (12 solo, nine assisted) while adding four tackles-for-loss. Yates added eight tackles, but also came away with three sacks.
Boone, fielding considerable interest in college recruitment, is now up to a team-best 91 tackles and 19 tackles-for-loss for 6-2 Crittenden County. He's also got four sacks and two forced fumbles.
Yates, meanwhile, has nine sacks on the season, 43 total tackles, four forced fumbles and 10 tackles-for-loss. He posted four sacks during his 2019 sophomore campaign.
Crittenden County's defense, in general, has weekly proven to be one of the best in the First District, regardless of class. Through eight games, the Rockets have allowed an anemic 13.0 points, 74.9 rushing yards, and 114 passing yards per game.
