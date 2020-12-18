On Thanksgiving morning, just 24 hours before facing Russellville in the opening round of the KHSAA Class A football playoffs, Crittenden County’s Tyler Boone received an important text message.
It was Dean Hood, longtime coach and first-year skipper for the Murray State Racers. And he wanted to talk.
“Luckily, I was up,” Boone said.
The conversation was a fruitful one, indeed, and on Dec. 10 the Rockets’ all-time leading tackler committed to MSU — ending months of recruitment that involved a unique list of programs, including the University of Indianapolis, Centre, Kentucky Wesleyan, Morehead State, Bethel, Hanover, Mount St. Joseph, Rose-Hulman and Wabash.
“If he didn’t call me, I probably would’ve gone to the University of Indianapolis,” Boone admitted. “With Dean being there, he’s a great, great coach. I’ve looked up some of his records on what he’s done, and he’s a pretty good guy. I really couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play for him and Murray State. Hometown school. It was just a hard opportunity to pass up.”
And perhaps Boone’s versatility was too hard to pass up for the Racers.
A look at his numbers through the years paints the picture of a two-way player who can line up at multiple spots:
• In his 2017 freshman season, he played nine games, and finished with 99 tackles and two interceptions on defense, and seven catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on offense.
• In his 2018 sophomore season, he played nine games, and finished with 94 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and three forced fumbles on defense, and added five catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
• In his 2019 junior season, he played nine games, and notched 76 tackles with 14 tackles-for-loss and two forced fumbles on defense, then pounded for 101 yards on 16 carries and added 23 catches for 353 yards receiving with four touchdowns on offense.
• In his 2020 senior season, he played 10 games, and delivered 117 tackles (88 solo, 24 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles) on defense, and tacked on 12 carries for 114 yards and a score alongside three catches for 22 yards.
That’s a busy four years of high school football for the 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker, who simply saved his best for last. His freshman, sophomore and junior seasons were all interrupted at one point or another by different injuries.
But in 2020, he played in all 10 games, and helped guide the Rockets to a statement-setting 7-3 record behind significant wins against Union County, Murray and Russellville.
Undoubtedly, this durability not only helped with recruitment, but was more of a testament to self.
“I think it helped me a lot, with me proving that I can play a whole season healthy,” Boone said. “I worked really hard during quarantine to build my muscle up to protect myself, you know? My sophomore year, I missed five games. My junior year, I missed like five or six games, too, due to injury. It was big for me to be able to build muscle and stay healthy. And it was big for the team, too.”
Boone believes he has a lot to offer the Racers, and doesn’t want to waste too much time in trying to prove it.
“I think my leadership abilities, being able to process an offense, call out checks, and really lead a defense is hopefully what I’m doing at Murray in not too long,” he said. “I think my ability to lead positively is a big thing, you know. My leadership is probably the biggest thing. As a linebacker, you’re the quarterback of the defense. You’ve got to know what’s going on, what formations, what plays they’re going to run out of formations, all the checks, all that stuff.”
Murray State has already announced its early signing class for 2021, which means Boone will likely be a part of any spring announcements.
In the meantime, he’ll focus on his final baseball and basketball seasons at Crittenden County, and tune into the Racers when they begin their Ohio Valley Conference season — and their first year under Hood — in February 2021.
