It took 13 years and a full moon for the Crittenden County Rockets to beat the Caldwell County Tigers under the Friday night lights. The 21-13 loss to Crittenden is the Tigers fourth straight loss this season.
Caldwell took first possession but made no real progress forcing a fourth-down punt. Crittenden’s defense blocked the punt at their 28 yard line as Gatten Travis ran the ball to the 5 yard line.
A sack and a tackle for loss by Gus Fox held the Rockets without a yard to gain on third down. A quarterback scramble from Micah Newcom went the final five yards for the first touchdown of the night. The extra point from Preston Morgeson was good for the 7-0 Crittenden lead.
Less than 15 seconds later Jamus Carneyhan had a 73-yard touchdown return to trim the Rockets’ lead 7-6.
Caldwell’s Logan Chambliss opened the second quarter with a 94-yard interception turned pick six giving the Tigers their first lead of the night 13-7. Crittenden recovered a Caldwell County fumble with 6:21 on the clock, but in a turn of events less than two minutes later, Carneyhan intercepted the ball to give the Tigers another look at the end zone. That look would have to wait as the clock ran out before Caldwell could convert the possession.
The Rockets ran three minutes off the clock in the top of the third quarter trying for the end zone. Another sac from Fox stalled the Rockets at the 12 yard line on fourth down.
A pass from Newcom intended for Morgeson fell into the hands of Luke Parker in the end zone to put the touchdown on hold. On the Rockets next possession Gatten and Tyler Belt ran the ball as far as the 11 yard line before Nemcom finished off the final yards to knot the game 13-13. The extra point gave Crittenden the 14-13 advantage.
The Rockets took the lead for good three minutes into the fourth quarter. Levi Piper and Newcom worked the ball to the 4 yard line. Only on second down, Fox came to the Tigers aid with a sac that moved the ball back to the 6 yard line.
A 3-yard pass to Case Gobin gave the Rockets first down on the 2 yard line. Newcom dove into the end zone for the monumental touchdown. The extra point gave Crittenden a 21-13 cushion.
Caldwell was near a Cinderella story comeback with 2:12 on the clock. A 34-yard pass from Luke Parker to Zavy Bumphus gave Caldwell the boost they needed on third down. Bumphus picked up another 18-yard pass to put the Tigers at the seven with 1:21 still on the clock but a late hit penalty pushed the Tigers back to the 12.
Camden Wooford received a pass that put the Tigers on the three yard line but Kaleb Nesbitt took Carneyhan down forcing third down.
The final push for the end zone was an incomplete pass to Zavy Bumphus that was deflected by Crittenden to end the game 21-13.
Crittenden has a bye next week while the Tigers will travel to Union County (3-1).
