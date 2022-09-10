Tackle

Kaleb Nesbitt goes for the tackle against Logan Chambliss in Friday night’s 21-13 Crittenden County win over Caldwell County.

 BY JENNIFER HAINES/For The Sun

It took 13 years and a full moon for the Crittenden County Rockets to beat the Caldwell County Tigers under the Friday night lights. The 21-13 loss to Crittenden is the Tigers fourth straight loss this season.

Caldwell took first possession but made no real progress forcing a fourth-down punt. Crittenden’s defense blocked the punt at their 28 yard line as Gatten Travis ran the ball to the 5 yard line.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In