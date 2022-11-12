In what was a tight battle from start to finish, the Crittenden County Rockets came out victorious in week two of the Class 1A state playoffs. They advance after beating Bethlehem 33-20 on Friday night.
The visiting Eagles jumped on the board first with just over four minutes in the opening quarter, but a missed PAT left the score just 6-0, leaving room for the Rockets to take the lead. This would start a back-and-forth battle as teams took turns finding the end zone.
Crittenden took the 7-6 lead on a Micah Newcom 14-yard pass to Preston Morgeson with 9:33 to play in the second quarter, The Rockets capitalized before the quarter ended with a pass from Newcome to Briley Berry to go up 13-6 with 1:27 to play.
The score evened out with just eight second left in the first half when Bethlehem found the end zone to knot things up 13-13.
The Rockets came out first in the second half to go up 19-13 early in the third quarter, but the visitors answered back quickly, missing another PAT to put the score 20-19 with 4:15 in the third quarter.
With just 1:48 to play in the game, the Rockets built the deficit 27-20 and put the nail in the coffin with 1:21 remaining when Newcom kept the ball and found the end zone on his feet to cap the game off at 33-20.
Crittenden County, now 8-4 will advance to week three of the Class 1A state playoffs and hit the road. They will take on Holy Cross Louisville who sits at 9-3 after Friday nights win over Campbellsville 28-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.