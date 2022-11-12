In what was a tight battle from start to finish, the Crittenden County Rockets came out victorious in week two of the Class 1A state playoffs. They advance after beating Bethlehem 33-20 on Friday night.

The visiting Eagles jumped on the board first with just over four minutes in the opening quarter, but a missed PAT left the score just 6-0, leaving room for the Rockets to take the lead. This would start a back-and-forth battle as teams took turns finding the end zone.

