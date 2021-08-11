Local football legend Allan Cox passed away Sunday after a lengthy illness.
Best known for his 21 years with Paducah Tilghman’s football program from 1973 to 1993, Cox resided at Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt in recent years.
Cox’s football success did not start at Paducah Tilghman but during his playing days at UT Martin. As a college football player, Cox earned himself a Hall of Fame-worthy career that came amid his deployment to Vietnam.
His heroism as an infantry platoon leader with the 101st Airborne Division earned him a bronze star, bringing his men back home safely.
A 1969 and 1972 graduate of UT Martin, Cox went on to take his leadership to the football field as an assistant coach for the Blue Tornado before becoming the head coach in 1983. His guidance and often fiery temperament led his team to 106 wins in 11 years of coaching, including a state championship in 1985.
After his time at Tilghman came to an end, Cox went on to coach at Madisonville-North Hopkins and in his native state of Florida. By 2002, Cox returned to the First Region, building Lone Oak’s football program foundation to success.
The Sun will be running a full story on the life of Allan Cox as a football coach in the Saturday edition with reactions and thoughts from former players.
