Like the Paducah Tilghman High School football program, the boys’ soccer program is in a battle against COVID-19 and the quarantining of student-athletes.
The Monday night matchup between the visiting Graves County Eagles and Blue Tornado was canceled due to a handful of varsity players going into quarantine.
“It’s tough not knowing who is going to be eligible and healthy one week to potentially quarantined the next,” head coach Blaine Skeen told The Sun Monday afternoon. “It’s caused issues for all those involved in sports. Everyone on our roster knows they need to be ready in case their number is called.”
Skeen and his young Tornado crew have faced many battles this season but have continued to show how determined they are to return to the win column. With only three seniors, Paducah Tilghman continues to rebuild with an abundance of talent in its pipeline.
The Blue Tornado hopes to have a full and healthy roster before district play begins, with only three games left in the regular-season schedule. The next scheduled game for Paducah Tilghman will take place on the road on Sept. 21 against Caldwell County.
