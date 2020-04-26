For the first time in more than 70 years, summer baseball will not be played at Paducah’s Brooks Stadium.
After an ownership conference call Saturday, Ohio Valley League officials opted to cancel the 2020 OVL baseball season due to the coronavirus, bringing an end to the upcoming Paducah Chiefs season.
“After much discussion and exploring multiple options to try to play some version of a season this summer, the Ohio Valley League sadly announces the cancellation of the 2020 season,” OVL President John M. Bruce wrote. “Concerns for everyone’s safety, limitations placed on us by multiple agencies, and the unpredictability of changing conditions led us to ultimately forfeit the 2020 season.
“We want to thank all our fans, sponsors, players, and staff for their past support. We look forward to roaring back for the 2021 season even stronger.”
Much like the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, the Ohio Valley League’s ownership and teams had taken a “wait-and-see” approach with the coronavirus and its potential spread.
But with less than 30 days remaining before official report dates for teams, and social distancing requirements still strict, the window of opportunity to play seemed less and less likely.
As Paducah Chiefs General Manager Greg McKeel put it, “A decision had to be made.”
A tough decision.
“A lot of our host families are older,” McKeel said. “We’ve got players coming in from out of state. If you had a situation where, let’s say, you had a player on anybody’s team that tested positive (for the coronavirus), then you’d have to quarantine for at least two weeks for the whole team.
“There’s just so many negatives and there’s so many possibilities for health and safety. And not only players, but fans and workers and all, that it’s just overwhelming. It’s one of those things that felt like where we thought that we couldn’t take a chance in putting people in harm’s way in those kinds of situations.”
One of the many alternatives the OVL considered: Beginning play July 1, with a somewhat shortened season and playoff scenario before the league’s players — compromising of college prospects — would presumably return to school.
McKeel said the tightened calendar wouldn’t generate enough revenue for the league as a whole to overcome the amount of startup needed for expenses.
“When you cut it down, is it worth the effort?” he said. “Overhead and expenses will be the same, but it would be significantly less income.”
McKeel said the Chiefs had already gotten nearly $15,000 in season ticket sales and $18,000 in sponsorship for the 2020 season, and its nearly-full roster brimmed with both returning talent and some new faces — most recently getting commitments from former Paducah Tilghman star and third baseman Eric Riffe, as well as former Caldwell County star and Rend Lake Community College lefthander Gabe East.
McKeel said the hope is to not only roll over some, if not all, of the roster for the 2021 season, but to potentially roll over season tickets and sponsorships.
The Chiefs, however, aren’t approaching dire financial straits, McKeel said, and he assured refunds would be honored with the season canceled.
A 2020 team calendar will still be released, McKeel added, so that “people can start marking off the start of the 2021 season.”
