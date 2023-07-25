On Friday, the Bluegrass Golf Tour announced and recognized the Players of the Year in the Boys and Girls Divisions for the 2023 playing field. Among the recipients, two outstanding local golfers added to their illustrious young careers. Paducah’s Peyton Courtney remained the reigning title holder for his division, while Mayfield’s Emlie Miller snagged the accomplishment for hers.

Courtney, the defending Player of the Year for the Boys 10 and Under Division (9-Hole), never finished worse than second place with wins in his last 15 events, which included the 9-Hole Division of the Cullan Brown Invitational and Tour Championship. With 1,010 points and outstanding performances throughout, Courtney sealed his fate by receiving the title again this year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In