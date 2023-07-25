On Friday, the Bluegrass Golf Tour announced and recognized the Players of the Year in the Boys and Girls Divisions for the 2023 playing field. Among the recipients, two outstanding local golfers added to their illustrious young careers. Paducah’s Peyton Courtney remained the reigning title holder for his division, while Mayfield’s Emlie Miller snagged the accomplishment for hers.
Courtney, the defending Player of the Year for the Boys 10 and Under Division (9-Hole), never finished worse than second place with wins in his last 15 events, which included the 9-Hole Division of the Cullan Brown Invitational and Tour Championship. With 1,010 points and outstanding performances throughout, Courtney sealed his fate by receiving the title again this year.
Mayfield’s Miller earned Player of the Year for the Girls 12 and Under Division (9-Hole) with 871 points. She captured the hearts on the golf course throughout the season with nine wins in nine starts. She secured her place as Player of the Year with a victory in the Tour Championship. Miller previously won Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, leading the way for her younger sister Kylie, who was the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour Player of the Year in 2022.
Players who participated in the Bluegrass Golf Tour could compete in more than 50 events, with the top six event point totals contributing toward Player of the Year rankings. All winners receive a trophy during the Bluegrass Cup banquet in October. At least 36 players will be invited to compete in the Bluegrass Cup, set for October 28-29 at Crosswinds.
The Top Eight Class of 2024 or younger players in the Boys and Girls 15-18 Divisions and the Top Four in the Boys 12-14, Girls 14 and Under, Boys 11-12, Boys 10 and Under, and Girls 12 and Under earn an invitation to participate in the Ryder Cup style event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.