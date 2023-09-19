The Murray State Racers took a 35-14 loss against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Saturday night at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro.
After a slow start, the Racers got on the board at the 10:49 mark of the second quarter when Cortezz Jones went off left tackle for 55 yards. The next play gave MSU its first score of the game when DJ Williams hit Cole Rusk from the 12-yard line to cut the MTSU lead to 21-7.
The Racers were down 28-7 when they reached the end zone again on a Cortezz Jones 3-yard TD run to make it 28-14 with 9:44 left in the game before MTSU would notch another trip to the end zone.
Cortezz Jones broke free for a career night on the ground, picking up 136 yards rushing and picked up 31 more yards receiving for 167 all-purpose yards to go with a 3-yard burst for his second touchdown of the season.
Tight End Rusk led the Racers night through the air, hauling in six catches for 83 yards and his first touchdown as a Racer. Rusk now leads all MSU receivers with 132 yards on the year.
The Racers (1-2) have an open week coming up before beginning Missouri Valley Football Conference play (Sept. 30) at home against Indiana State at Roy Stewart Stadium.
