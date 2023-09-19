Cortezz Jones

Murray State’s Cortezz Jones tallied 138 yards on 15 carries and added another 31 receiving yards and an end zone appearance in the Racers 35-14 loss at Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

 JAIME PRINCE | For The Sun

The Murray State Racers took a 35-14 loss against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Saturday night at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro.

After a slow start, the Racers got on the board at the 10:49 mark of the second quarter when Cortezz Jones went off left tackle for 55 yards. The next play gave MSU its first score of the game when DJ Williams hit Cole Rusk from the 12-yard line to cut the MTSU lead to 21-7.

