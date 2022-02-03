Yesterday the Paducah Sun had a story in the sports section about the Calloway County Little League team teaming up with the Memphis Grizzlies. The phrase Little League was used in the wrong context, as they are not affiliated with the Little League Baseball League. The event is more accurately described as the Calloway County youth basketball REAL team, teamed up with the Memphis Grizzlies.
