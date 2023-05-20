The story “First Region tennis champs crowned,” which ran in Friday’s Paducah Sun, incorrectly reported previous years boys team champions. It was reported that McCracken County had won their third straight team region championship.
Paducah Tilghman’s boys tennis team has been the regional champions for the past four years (2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022). The past three years, McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman have resulted in tie-breakers to determine a boys team champion.
