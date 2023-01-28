Marshall County High School hosted a doubleheader on Friday night featuring their boys and girls basketball teams against Paducah Tilghman High School. Evenly matched teams for both games made for a competitive night of basketball with The Lady Marshals pulling away a 55-41 win, while The Blue Tornado boys won the second game 66-59.

Kicking off the night was a battle between the Lady Marshals (10-11) and the Lady Blue Tornado (9-5) where the home team prevailed for a 55-41 victory. The win gives Marshall County a .500 record with just six regular season games left to play.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In