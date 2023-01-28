Marshall County High School hosted a doubleheader on Friday night featuring their boys and girls basketball teams against Paducah Tilghman High School. Evenly matched teams for both games made for a competitive night of basketball with The Lady Marshals pulling away a 55-41 win, while The Blue Tornado boys won the second game 66-59.
Kicking off the night was a battle between the Lady Marshals (10-11) and the Lady Blue Tornado (9-5) where the home team prevailed for a 55-41 victory. The win gives Marshall County a .500 record with just six regular season games left to play.
The Lady Marshals exhibited precision ball movement throughout all four quarters, but specifically in the first half to maintain a steady lead. That ball movement gave Mia Teague and Laken Schroader multiple open shots from behind the arc in the opening half. Teague was red hot from downtown all night, nailing four 3-pointers and added a free throw to cap off a 13-point performance.
A scrappy pressure defense also played a key role in getting hands in the lane of Tilghman passes to regain possession and get fast break layup opportunities. These factors put Marshall up 10-8 after the first frame and continued play put them up 28-20 at the half.
“Obviously the goal with any game is to win,” Marshall County head coach Jimmie Holder said. “With homecoming festivities happening before the game I was a little worried at how our girls would respond with the little warm-up time we got but I thought they did great at executing our game plan.”
Tilghman’s defensive pressure came out in the second half as they looked to make things more difficult in getting the ball inbounds and down the floor for Marshall County. The Lady Marshals however didn’t seem fazed as they built up to a 36-22 lead with continued smart play from every position.
Diamond Gray took things over for the Lady Tornado in the third quarter, drawing several fouls and getting to the free throw line. She put up six points in the third quarter, all from the stripe, for a perfect 6-for-6 shooting performance in the frame. Add a deep ball by Quiniyah Shumpert and that would be all the scoring the Lady Tornado would see in the third quarter as Marshall County outscored them just 11-9 for a 39-29 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.
“Our girls did a good job, we matched them well on offensive rebounds based on how we scouted them,” Holder said. “We also did a good job at keeping them from making outside shots.”
That 10-point lead fluctuated back and forth within a few points as Marshall and Tilghman matched each other well almost point for point. A few short runs down the stretch would help Marshall really break away with the lead thanks to big plays by Schroader and Chevelle Henson for the Lady Marshals to secure the victory.
Paducah Tilghman will be back in action on February 3 when they host Second District rivals McCracken County, while Marshall County turns right back around to travel to Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday.
Marshall: 10 18 11 16 — 55
MC: L. Schroader 16, C. Henson 15, M. Teague 13, G. Hall 6, M. Morton 3, P. Weitlauf 2.
PT: D. Gray 17, M. Smith 8, D. Garland 8, M. Carruthers 5, Q. Shumpert 3.
Closing out the night was a matchup that came down to the final minutes of play as the Blue Tornado and Marshals battled to the end. A steady lead for the visiting team throughout much of the game was cut to just single digits in the final minutes of play, but level heads and sharp shooting led the Blue Tornado to the 66-59 victory.
It was a battle from the opening tip as an early 6-0 lead by Tilghman was quickly turned around thanks to a corner 3-pointer by Logan Davis to gain a 8-7 lead. A deep ball from Jacob West would tie the game up 10-10 and Tilghman would gain control from there, boasting a narrow 15-12 lead to end the opening frame.
A game changer for Paducah Tilghman came in just the first minute of the second quarter when senior and team leader Mian Shaw tallied his fourth foul and would sit out the remainder of the half. Despite their leading scorer being sidelined, the Blue Tornado remained focused.
The Marshals however found this as an opportunity to attack the basket, gaining a 25-20 lead midway through the quarter as Wade Moore continued to do his thing. West would again sink a deep bucket and a pair of free throws by Caleb Payne tied the game back up at 25-25. Tilghman was able to keep their opponents at bay, securing a 30-25 lead heading into the locker room.
Tilghman would continue their successful ways, breaking down the Marshal offense for fast break opportunities and deep baskets to build a 40-33 lead. Shaw returned to action with just over four minutes to play in the third quarter, making an instant impact with seven straight points to build to a 47-35 lead.
Moore and Alex Staples kept the Marshals within reach as Staples sank a floater just before the third quarter buzzer to cut the deficit to 49-41.
With one more quarter to play, the Marshals put up their best number of the night, outscoring the Blue Tornado 18-15 in the final eight minutes and cutting the deficit to 56-52 with under a minute to play.
In an attempt to keep Tilghman from scoring and getting the ball back in their own hands, the Marshals resulted to sending their opponents to the foul line. The Blue Tornado however would thrive from the stripe, making all six shots in the final quarter and going 15-of-18 from the line on the night.
The perfect free throw performance down the stretch and continued defensive pressure would end up being just what Tilghman needed to pull away with the 66-59 victory to close out the night.
Marshall County will be back in action on Saturday as they host St. Mary, while Paducah Tilghman travels to Todd County Central also on Saturday.
Tilghman: 15 15 19 15 — 66
Marshall: 12 13 16 18 — 59
PT: J. Powell 20, M. Shaw 12, J. West 10, C. Payne 8, M. Woodfork 6, O. Williams 5, J. Harris 3, L. McMullen 2
MC: W. More 18, C. Binkley 9, A. Staples 8, T. Wall 6, L. Parker 5, L. Davis 5, T. Robertson 4, H. Wallace 4
