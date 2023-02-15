For their final regular season games this year, the Calloway County Lakers and Lady Lakers hosted the Mayfield Cardinals and Lady Cardinals on Tuesday night. Looking to close out the season in the win column, All four teams fought hard to make that happen. Ultimately the Lady Lakers secured the 57-47 win, while the boys game came down to the wire with Mayfield winning 48-46.

The Calloway County Lady Lakers hosted the Mayfield Lady Cardinals on Tuesday night holding their own on their home floor for a 57-47 win. Calloway opened the game on a 15-0 run but Addaley Smith and Lay Mayes hit a pair of 3-pointers to cut the lead down to nine. However, the Lady Lakers responded with a pair of threes of their own to open the lead back to 15 points. Calloway carried that 21-6 lead into the second quarter.

