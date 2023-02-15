For their final regular season games this year, the Calloway County Lakers and Lady Lakers hosted the Mayfield Cardinals and Lady Cardinals on Tuesday night. Looking to close out the season in the win column, All four teams fought hard to make that happen. Ultimately the Lady Lakers secured the 57-47 win, while the boys game came down to the wire with Mayfield winning 48-46.
The Calloway County Lady Lakers hosted the Mayfield Lady Cardinals on Tuesday night holding their own on their home floor for a 57-47 win. Calloway opened the game on a 15-0 run but Addaley Smith and Lay Mayes hit a pair of 3-pointers to cut the lead down to nine. However, the Lady Lakers responded with a pair of threes of their own to open the lead back to 15 points. Calloway carried that 21-6 lead into the second quarter.
The Lady Cardinals opened the quarter on a 7-0 run. They were eventually able to cut the lead down to six but the Lady Lakers took back control of the back and carried a 31-19 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lady Cardinals never quit, but every time they clawed back into the game, the Lady Lakers would go on little runs to pull away once more.
The Lady Cardinals cut the lead to six once again in the fourth quarter, but we’re never able to dig themselves out of the hole they dug themselves to start the game.
CC: S. Lowe 20, J. Crouch 19, J. Koch 10, A. Schumacherer 4, R. McClure 2, L. McClure 2.
MAY: L. Mayes 22, A. Smith 13, K. Henson 7, S. Mandry 5.
Closing out the doubleheader evening the Calloway County Lakers hosted the Cardinals in a contest that saw the Cardinals come out with a 48-46 win.
The game started low scoring with the Cardinals leading 7-5 with less than a minute left in the quarter. The Lakers drove for a layup to tie the game at 7-7, but Nolan Fulton hit a three-point basket at the buzzer to send the Cardinals to the second quarter with a 10-7 lead.
Mayfield opened up a 19-9 lead to begin play in the second quarter. The Cardinals held a 21-15 lead going into halftime.
The intensity really started to pick up in the third quarter, where the Lakers came out of the half and cut the lead to three, Sam Stone was forced to sit out most of the quarter in foul trouble which also helped keep the Lakers in the game.
Entering the fourth and final quarter of play, the Cardinals held a 36-31 lead. The Lakers continued to fight their way back into the game and tied the score at 36-36 with just over five minutes to play. The Cardinals were able to respond with seven unanswered points that include four from Brajone Dabney and three from Owen Webb.
A Lakers three with 30 seconds left put them on top 46-45, but with 18 seconds left Stone went to the free throw line and made both to put the Cardinals back on top 47-46. Stone added the game saving block at the rim as the Cardinals held on to win 48-46.
CC: S. Lane 14, J. Butler 13, E. Finley 8, A. Clinton 6, W. Robbins 5.
MAY: B. Dabney 15, B. Pate 8, B. Morris 8, N. Fulton 7, O. Webb 6, S. Stone 4.
