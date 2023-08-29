In an aggressive and action-filled contest on Monday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Massac County Patriots at Jetton Field. Although the Patriots led most of the match, the Blue Tornado answered with minutes to spare, ending in a 1-1 draw with time running out.
The two teams battled on defense from early on in the match, attempting to keep either other from scoring. However, after a failed penalty kick from Massac County, the Patriots secured a 1-0 lead with six minutes left in the first half courtesy of junior Blake Tillie with an assist by sophomore Adan Mizell.
Juniors Blain Oliver and Ashton Reinwald remained stoic on both sides of the goal. Except for Tillie’s goal, Oliver did not allow a single ball to touch the Paducah Tilghman net, keeping his Blue Tornado within striking distance. For 80 minutes, Reinwald kept Paducah Tilghman scoreless, racking up seven saves.
With less than two minutes left in the contest, the Blue Tornado were rewarded a penalty kick after freshman Aaron Ladd went down. Sophomore Mason Atnip made the kick, sending it out of Reinwald’s reach to tie it up at 1-1. However, neither team could push ahead to complete the win, resulting in the draw.
Paducah Tilghman will travel to St. Mary on Thursday night for a doubleheader against the Vikings. The Blue Tornado will follow after the girls contest on St. Mary’s campus. The Patriots will face Harrisburg on Tuesday night at home.
