For years, the lack of mountain bike programs for high school age cyclists kept many from reaching their full potential as an athlete and rider. Without the opportunity of these programs, many young cyclists competed for local bike shops BikeWorld and Wood N Wave or out of state Columbia Cycling Club with the majority consisting of adults.
“NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) is an organization that was created for the sport of mountain biking in high schools where there currently wasn’t a program,” Paducah-McCracken coach Rodney Souder said. “With this, the idea is to have a school-based team like Paducah Tilghman, and McCracken County would have their teams, but if you don’t have enough kids or there isn’t enough participation, NICA allows you to build a composite team made up of multiple schools.”
Until the inception of NICA in 2009, only Paducah Tilghman had produced a local mountain bike club with former Tennessee Bicycle Racing Association (TBRA) and Kentucky Mountain Bike Association (KyMBA) champion Eddie Ladd from 2005-07 with Tilghman alumni Taylor Ladd racing under his guidance.
By 2013-14, Marshall County High School formed a dominating team with head coach and Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling co-founder/league director Steve Beckett and his son Carson leading the way. By 2016, former Paducah-McCracken coach Chad Cash started working on bringing NICA to Paducah.
“In 2016, Chad Cash and Eddie Ladd were working together to get this program up and going,” Souder said. “Cash ended up being the head coach, and he’s a good friend of mine. I ran into him one day, and Chad was talking about NICA along with all of the mountain bike stuff. He invited my son Nathan and me to go and ride with him and his son. My son started riding and was hooked.”
But the blood, sweat and tears did not stop Nathan Souder from falling in love with the sport. Souder’s son, a recent graduate of McCracken County High School, often came home with bruises, scrapes and minor injuries from crashes and common mountain biking blunders. And after many conversations, Souder began to ride with the team and understood why his son adored riding.
“I was pretty hooked right off the bat,” he said. “Certainly after the first race, which is when a lot of the kids get hooked on the program. When you learn how to be in control of the bike and maneuver around these obstacles without hurting yourself.”
The composite team consists of Paducah Tilghman, McCracken County, Community Christian and homeschooled athletes from sixth grade to seniors, allowing young athletes to work together in a respectful, inclusive and diverse atmosphere.
The Paducah-McCracken team will have McCracken County senior Daley Glisson leading the pack when races begin in August.
“Glisson was in sixth grade when he started with us,” Souder said. “He’s been with the team all six years, and he’s going to be very competitive. He’ll be on the podium.”
The composite team’s first race is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Scottsville, with the state championship on Oct. 24 in Gilbertsville.
The team will have five races this upcoming season with a makeup adventure/race day in November. In 2019, the Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League was founded as a non-profit 501©(3) Emergent League of NICA with Beckett and Denile Hill as co-founders and an abundance of great help from bicyclists assisting on the management team. League sponsors include Team Wood N Wave, Calvert City, and Kentucky Lake.
For more information on KICL and NICA, visit http://kentuckymtb.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.