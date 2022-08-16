Golfers from across the First Region met at Paxton Park Golf Course on Saturday as Paducah Tilghman High School hosted their annual Invitational. The boys took to the course first thing in the morning with the girls to follow in the afternoon and the consensus across the boards was that the front nine holes played much smoother than the back nine.

St. Mary had two golfers post the two best scores of the day on boys side of the tournament. Aidan Hahn carded a 1-under-par 71 and Palmer Sims finished even par 72. As a team the Vikings finished with a score of 321 with Luke Wilson scoring an 85, Tyler Mueller carding a 93 and Jack Stewart shooting 101.

