Golfers from across the First Region met at Paxton Park Golf Course on Saturday as Paducah Tilghman High School hosted their annual Invitational. The boys took to the course first thing in the morning with the girls to follow in the afternoon and the consensus across the boards was that the front nine holes played much smoother than the back nine.
St. Mary had two golfers post the two best scores of the day on boys side of the tournament. Aidan Hahn carded a 1-under-par 71 and Palmer Sims finished even par 72. As a team the Vikings finished with a score of 321 with Luke Wilson scoring an 85, Tyler Mueller carding a 93 and Jack Stewart shooting 101.
The remaining top five individuals all tied for third with scores of 1-over-par 73. That tie was between Trigg County’s Hunter Reynolds and Massac County’s Gabe Rottman and John Stephenson.
On the team level, it was the Marshall County Marshals who took home first place with a team score of 298. David Jack Morris and Ryan Stokes led the team, each carding 2-over-par 74. Trey Wall and Logan Davis each carded 3-over-par 75 and Gunner Hoover carded an 85.
McCracken County and Trigg County tied for second as a team with scores of 308 each. Tyler Dew led the Mustangs with a 3-over-par 75, Alec Rudy shot a 4-over-par 76, Dallas Vinson shot a 5-over-par 77, Cannon Ford shot 8-over-par 80, Camryn Beatty shot 12-over-par 84.
The hosts of the tournament, Paducah Tilghman, finished with a team score of 354. Peyton Toon shot 9-over-par 81, Jack Butts shot 10-over-par 82, Whitson McNeill shot 13-over-par 85 and Ford Black and Even Hack both shot 106.
Other schools from the area that participated as teams include Graves County who scored 334 as a team with Maddox O’Guinn and Brooks Lamb leading with 13-over-par 85. Murray scored 367 with Grant Whitaker carding 10-over-par 82. Ballard Memorial scored 377 with Blaine Dowdy carding 11-over-par 83. Mayfield scored 384 with Rylan Crouch leading his team with 18-over-par 90.
Calloway County had two golfers on the individual side of the tournament, Aiden Posten and Micah Koenecke carded 81 and 84 respectively. Fulton County had three golfers, Orion Campbell, Cooper Scott and Braden Eakes. They scored 93, 113 and 126 respectively. Carlisle County sent two golfers, Kaden Bowles and Zack Grogan, who carded 85 and 96 respectively.
Over on the girls side of things in the afternoon, while there may have been fewer golfers overall compared to the boys field, the competition was just as intense.
The Marshall County Lady Marshals took home the team first place title with a score of 291. Trinity Beth took home the individual first place title with an impressive 5-under-par 65. Katie Roberts took home third place, carding 2-under-par 70, CeCelia Ray followed with a 4-over-par 76, Skylar Waller scored 6-over-par 80 and Elsie Riley shot an 11-over-oar 83.
Massac County took second place as a team with 354 and Elise Coakley took the fifth place individual title with a 1-over-par 73. Josie Walker followed with 8-over-par 80, Olivia Heine shot 24-over-par 96, Katie Frazine shot 105 and Wilke Armstrong shot 107.
Rounding out the top-5 individuals was Madison Glisson from Ballard Memorial in second place with a 3-under-par 69, and Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown shot an even 72.
McCracken County finished with a team score of 383 with Sophie Hollowell leading the way with 2-over-par 74. Murray scored 364 as a team with Macy Saylor leading, shooting 7-over-par 79.
Calloway County scored 428 as a team with Javen Campbell leading her team with a score of 17-over-par 89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.