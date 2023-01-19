Paducah Tennis Association (PTA) received the 2022 Community Tennis Association award at the USTA Southern conference on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta GA.
The award is given to a local grassroots program that has demonstrated outstanding accomplishments to promote the growth of tennis in their community. PTA was established in 2003 and continues to provide excellent programs to youth and adults residing in Western KY.
The highlights of 2022 include, a 10% increase in league play, adding social leagues for adults, expanding youth clinics, building tennis pantries at Reidland and Heath courts, and fundraising to add more benches at Noble park. The PTA also participated in the National Tennis Month reaching out to kindergartens, providing free adult lessons at Noble park and having a Mayor Proclamation signed for May 2022. PTA also hosted a trunk or treat with free kids lessons and a food drive during the month of October.
Accepting the award was Sarah House, PTA President and Kim Hoy, Vice President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.