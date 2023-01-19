Award

Sarah House (left) and Kim Hoy (right) President and Vice President of the Paducah Tennis Association accept the 2022 Community Tennis Association award in Atlanta, GA.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah House

Paducah Tennis Association (PTA) received the 2022 Community Tennis Association award at the USTA Southern conference on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta GA.

The award is given to a local grassroots program that has demonstrated outstanding accomplishments to promote the growth of tennis in their community. PTA was established in 2003 and continues to provide excellent programs to youth and adults residing in Western KY.

