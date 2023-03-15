Community Christian Academy had previously shut down their baseball program following the 2020 season due to lack of interest from students as well as the issues that COVID-19 caused. The team was ready for the 2020 season before it was canceled due to the pandemic. They have played few games over the past few years against opponents like Christian Fellowship and Agape Christian, but have not returned to full KHSAA play yet.
Scott Holmes will lead the Warriors in his first year as head coach.
“This is my first year at CCA and I’m looking forward to working with the young men at CCA to rebuild the program,” Holmes said. “We have six returning players from last year, with a total of 13 players this year.”
With regards to the future of the program as well as scheduling, Holmes said, “The main goal of this season is to lay the foundation for the future of Warriors baseball. The plan is to return to a full schedule and district play in 2024.”
The Warriors got right to work taking on the local St. Mary Vikings on Tuesday night to start their season. Unfortunately for CCA that season opener was short lived, as the Vikings took the game in three innings with a 19-0 shutout.
CCA has a roster full of young talent, with only three upperclassmen on the team. Those three include seniors Andrew Bondurant, Fugate Grant and Brent Lambert.
All but two games the Warriors will play will be against fellow First Region teams. They will take on Agape Christian (Energy), IL twice to add to their schedule for the year.
