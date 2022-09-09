On Thursday night, the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors hosted the visiting Murray High School Lady Tigers at Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium. With the bleachers filled with Warrior fans dressed as Minions, the Lady Warriors swept Murray with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 finish.
During the first set, the Lady Warriors did not waste a moment in gaining a lead, setting the tone for the night. Despite attempts from Murray, the Lady Warriors were an unstoppable force with seniors Dailyn Cauley and Olivia Carroll, junior Kelsey Hughes, and sophomore Natalie Truitt taking command.
With a 15-8 lead by Community Christian Academy, Murray called a timeout for the team to regroup and plan an attack. Afterward, the Lady Warriors continued to add to their lead, with Cauley and senior Elizabeth Shaw working together to keep the Lady Tigers at bay.
The entire gymnasium erupted as the Lady Warriors (5-4) saved two runs minutes apart, sacrificing their bodies to keep the ball in motion. Then, as CCA embraced in celebration and inched closer to winning the first set, the Lady Tigers (4-4) called another timeout with the score at 21-11. Winning the first set, 25-11, the Lady Warriors were locked in and prepared to take the next two.
Community Christian Academy continued to roll in the second set, showing strength and determination. Like the first, the Lady Warriors did not take long to take the lead and keep it going. With Cauley’s talent with kills, Hughes with assists, and Carroll with digs, Murray could not overcome the Lady Warriors, falling 25-17.
The Lady Tigers gained composure in the third set and kept it close, despite CCA having an early lead. Like a game of cat and mouse, the Warriors and Tigers moved the ball back and forth, keeping fans on their toes with Murray in search of a win and the chance of a fourth set. However, Community Christian Academy succeeded with the sweep, finishing the night with a 25-16 finale.
Cauley led her team with 19 kills. In addition, the senior tallied five aces and four digs with two missed serves in the victory. Truitt led her team in assists with 13 and collected four digs. Hughes followed behind with 11 and two digs. Carroll led the Lady Warriors with 10 digs and snagged three aces. Shaw led her team with six aces and finished with nine kills.
The two programs will face each other on Saturday during the All “A” Regional Tournament at Murray High School.
