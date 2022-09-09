On Thursday night, the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors hosted the visiting Murray High School Lady Tigers at Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium. With the bleachers filled with Warrior fans dressed as Minions, the Lady Warriors swept Murray with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 finish.

During the first set, the Lady Warriors did not waste a moment in gaining a lead, setting the tone for the night. Despite attempts from Murray, the Lady Warriors were an unstoppable force with seniors Dailyn Cauley and Olivia Carroll, junior Kelsey Hughes, and sophomore Natalie Truitt taking command.

