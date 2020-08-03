CARDINALS
Tuesday
vs. Detroit
at Detroit
Time: 5:10 p.m.
On TV: FSMW, FSDT, FS-D
CUBS
Today
vs. Kansas City
at Chicago
Time: 7:15 p.m.
On TV: MARQ, FSKC, Marquee Sports Network
GRIZZLIES
Today
vs. New Orleans
at Kissimmee, Fla.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
On TV: ESPN, FSSE, FSNO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.