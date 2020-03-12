MURRAY STATE
Baseball
vs. Eastern Illinois
at Murray
Time: 3 p.m.
KENTUCKY
Men’s Basketball
Friday
SEC Tournament
At Nashville, Tenn.
Time: Noon
TV: ESPN
LOUISVILLE
Men’s Basketball
Today
ACC Tournament
vs. N. Carolina/Syracuse
at Greensboro, N.C.
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN
GRIZZLIES
Today
vs. Portland
At Portland, Ore.
Time: 9 p.m.
PREDATORS
Today
vs. Toronto
At Toronto
Tme: 6 p.m.
TV: Fox-Sports-Tennessee
BLUES
Friday
vs. San Jose
At St. Louis
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: FSMW, NHL
