It was a battle of the river counties on Monday night between the hosts, Carlisle County and Hickman County. Both girls and boys teams played, with the home team winning both games, although one came a little easier than the other.
boyS game carlisle county 67, hickman county 61
The Falcons came out the gate ready to play on the boys side of the night. They came out on an 8-0 run to start the game and didn’t look back. Carlisle was able to sink a three to stop the run at the 5:15 mark, but it didn’t slow down their opponents any. They would continue to 13-3 before a single layup but the Comets would once again halt Falcon run. To end the first quarter the Falcons held a 17-8 lead and lots of momentum.
Carlisle County started to find shots, but the Falcons never stopped finding them in the second quarter of play. Garrett Ward knocked down a pair of threes in the second period as part a phenomenal shooting night from deep, to help keep Hickman County with a comfortable enough lead. The Comets would get within six points a few times in the quarter and outscored their opponents 17-14 in that eight minutes stretch, but the Falcons still held a 31-25 lead going into the half.
“If you think about the other big rivalries in the region this one ranks right up there with them,” Carlisle County head coach Brian O’Neill said. “We are close, we have similar demographics, our kids know each other and it’s just been a rivalry since back when I played here.”
That rivalry was very much apparent on the court and in the stands as the Comets slowly started to close the gap in the third quarter, very slowly. Ward would knock down two more deep balls to start the quarter as part of his 28 point night. Isaiah Keeling came out shooting well in the third for the Comets, as he got the momentum rolling that would really come alive in the final minutes of play. He contributed seven points in the quarter to help contribute to the Comets 17, though their opponents still outscored them by one.
The final quarter of play was where the Comets came alive. Zack Grogan alone had 17 points in the final eight minutes of play, and would end the night with a team-high 21 points. A solid offensive performance, coupled with stellar defense from freshman Koltyn Perez would ultimately make the difference in the game.
Perez was tasked with guarding Hickman leader Kelen Johnson who through the first three quarters put up 15 points. In the final quarter he scored just a single free throw. Keeping Johnson from scoring was big, but the ball would end up in the hands of Ward, who would add nine points in the final quarter to help keep the Falcons alive.
“I told him (Perez) if I had a game ball he would have got it,” O’Neill said. “We told Koltyn two things: force him left as much as you can and chest up when he tries to get to the paint, and he denied the ball and frustrated him (Johnson) at times. That’s what Koltyn can do, he’s not going to blow you away with his stats, but he can defend.”
Carlisle County claimed their first lead of the game at the 6:10 mark and didn’t look back. Hickman would keep things interesting though, tying the game a few times and only trailing by two or four points most of the quarter. Down the stretch the Comets, up by two, played a little keep away in an effort to run the clock out as much as possible. This forced the Falcons to foul, sending Grogan to the line more often than not and sending a few players to the bench after fouling out before the night ended.
Grogan sank six of his nine free throw attempts in the final minutes of play, along with three more from Evan Oliver when it matter most. With just a minute left in the game the Comets still just led by a single possession but the charity stripe points made the difference in getting the Comets the 67-61 lead in the end.
long with the 21 points from Grogan, Oliver added 14, Keeling added 13 and Carter Burnett contributed 12 to round out the double-digit scoring for the Comets.
For the Falcons, to go along with the 28 points from Ward, Johnson had 16 and Isaiah Pettit added 8.
girls game carlisle co. 47, hickman co. 34
The Lady Comets also came out with a win to start out rivalry night, coming up with a 47-34 win over the Lady Falcons. Carlisle County played a full court press for the majority of the game which did a good job at slowing down their opponents, but didn’t necessarily stop them from getting down the court. The Lady Comets moved quickly on offense to build a 15-9 lead through the first quarter and would continue that into the second.
The Lady Falcons played a slower style of play, passing the ball around to find the open teammate, but often times in the first half those possessions wouldn’t end in points on the board. Carlisle held a 23-13 lead heading into the locker room.
Brooklyn Naranjo came out in the third quarter with two big three points shots to give the Lady Falcons a slight confidence boost and cut the deficit to four points. Strong performances by Maddison Wright and Malle McGee helped keep their opponents from getting to close. They would score the 11 points in the third quarter to control a 34-21 lead going into the final eight minutes.
From there a lot of trips to the charity stripe would slow play down and put multiple Lady Comets at the line. A strong final quarter by Justice Midyett would keep the Lady Falcons from falling too far behind but unfortunately for the visitors, the damage had already been down. The Lady Comets held onto a 47-34 win to end the game.
Kiera Whitaker led Carlisle County with 14 points, followed by Alexis Jones with 11. Wright contributed eight points, Tristen Tyler added seven points McGee had six and Karlie Gibson added a free throw.
Rancey Skaggs led the way for Hickman County with 12 points, followed by Midyett with eight, Naranjo added six while Anna Howell and Bayleigh Basch each added four points.
